It’s not surprising to see how the crowd responded to X-TWO J while performing “1960” at this year Felabration in this 40seconds stage performance video, every time he takes to stage – he mixes esque expressions with weirdly exciting dance routines, scary energy and endurance levels.

“1960” is a song by X-TWO J (track 2 on his previous release “Black Is King EP” in 2020.

“BLACK IS KING” is X-TWO J’s second debut EP, which have received over 1.5million streams across all streaming platforms

This amazing moment got to X-TWO J which he tweeted “One of the best crowd response!

Hearing your song for the first time and still sings along—The wonders of 1960 felaburation #October #17th #sunday ❤️❤️🙌🏾🎤”

X-TWO J who is already making big moves across the music scene accumulating millions of streams on music streaming platform independently, is quickly becoming an icon, X-TWO J’s music is distinct, unique, and groovy at the same time. Blending his sound with the new wave of Afrobeat, a style altering from Afro fusion to Afro Pop

His hard work, unique talent, self promotion skill, creativity and consistency is the separating factor between him and other new artists on the music scene today.

He is known for his soft calm vocals,seduction and catching lyrics on a mid temple sounds that will surely move any type of audience.

He performed along side BNXN, peruzzi, Asa, Nacty C a South African artists who is one the best rapper in Africa, Fuji musician, Wasiu Alabi Pasuma and many more to mention a few

Felabration is an annual music festival conceived in 1998 by Yeni Anikulapo-Kuti in memory and celebration of her father Fela Kuti, a Nigerian musician and human rights activist known for pioneering the afrobeat genre of music.