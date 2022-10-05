…calls on govt, stakeholders to treat teachers as patriots

By Gabriel Ewepu

AS Nigeria joins rest of the world to commemorate 2022 World Teachers’ Day, a nonprofit organization, One Love Foundation, OLF, Wednesday, lamented lost glory and dignity of teachers in Nigeria.

Speaking with Vanguard, the Founder and President, OLF, Chief Patrick Eholor, said the plight of teachers has been on the sloop of deterioration over the years.

Eholor extensively speaking on the importance and strategic position the teaching profession occupies in national development said teaching is an all round profession woven in all sectors of the society and how the society grows relentlessly depends on the quality of teachers available.

October 5 was recognised as World Teachers’ Day by UNESCO in 1994, with the aim of honouring the adoption of UNESCO/ILO Recommendation.

This was a part of the intergovernmental conference convened by UNESCO in Paris that recognised the status of teachers in cooperation with the International Labour Organization (ILO).

Theme of World Teachers’ Day 2022 is ‘The transformation of education begins with teachers’.

He said: “I congratulate them on this auspicious occasion of their Day. I am wishing them the very best.

“Most of the problems with the teaching profession is as a result of negligence from the government.

“The idea of teaching as a profession is usually known to be one of the noblest; in the sense that it is usually considered the origin of all professions and teachers were highly respected acknowledged because of their ability to inculcate knowledge.

“Teaching as a profession is an occupation which delivers relevant services that is essential to the sustenance of people and community, these relevant services is knowledge based, packed with problem solving, uncommon and expertise inclined skills, this occupation is key to the survival of the society.

“So, the state of our teachers is generally poor largely due to circumstances beyond their control, since successive governments have refused to invest massively in our education sector.

“Teachers in today’s society are nothing more than mere peasants as compared to those in the olden days, where being a teacher was an honor indeed to be reckoned with due to the fact that there were laid down structure and facilities to encourage and motivate teachers.”

However, he said the regulatory institutions and the teachers’ unions should wake up and also collaborate to weed out incompetent teachers and quacks from the profession.

He also pointed that, “Investment in youths and education should be the priority of any serious government. Perhaps the most discouraging factor that poses a great challenge to teachers’ professionalism is the high rate of inadequate funding.”

Meanwhile, he called on teachers in the country not to give up hope as he called on government and other stakeholders to give all resources to boost capacity and quality of teachers.

“They should continue to be diligent and persevere as patriots”, he added.

