Over two hundred patients in Edo State have benefitted from the free reading glasses given out as part of activities to celebrate the 2022 World Sight Day.

Similarly, not less than 750 patients who attended the event benefitted from the sensitization talk, free eye examination, as well as screening for glaucoma and other eye related conditions.

The event organised by Maxity Frames and Medicals Limited, a leading eye centre in Edo State in conjunction with the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) through the NMA National Committee on Contemporary International Issues was well attended by persons across the state.

In an interview with journalists, the Chairman of the Committee, Dr. Emmanuel Ighodaro noted that the 2022 World Sight Day, with the theme ‘Love your eyes’, is being celebrated in the state as one of the ways of NMA’s contribution towards alleviating the huge burden posed by eye diseases on persons and by extension significantly tackling the avoidable causes of blindness.

Dr. Ighodaro thanked the President of NMA, Dr. Uche Rowland Ojinmah for providing the enabling platform for the collaboration in the state.

In the same vein, Dr. Ighodaro also expressed his profound appreciation to the management of Maxity Frame and Medicals Limited with special praise on the company’s representative, Mr. Desmond Bassey for his invaluable role in making the event a successful one.

Many of the patients who could not hide their joy, while granting interview expressed their deep appreciation to NMA and management of Maxity Eye Clinic for given succour to their plight as it relates to the eye challenges they have.

In addition, they urged other eye clinics and the Edo State Government to emulate NMA and Maxity Frames and Medicals Limited in alleviating the suffering of people with various eye challenges in the society and across the state.