.

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

No fewer than 170 persons recently benefited from day free eye screening exercise organized by Lions Clubs International, District 404B1, Abeokuta Axis.

The programme, which featured awareness walk from Abeokuta Sports Club to the Olubara’s palace where they paid a courtesy call on Oba Jacob Olufemi Omolade, also engaged key health professional to provide insight and guide the public on how to avert blindness.

They told Nigerians to take care of their health and watch what they eat, adding that any misdemeanour may cause blindness.

They warned of dangers associated with bad health habits as it relates to eyes, saying that not eating or sleeping well could risk someone going blind if not detected early and treated.

The programme with the theme, “The Eye, Care and Prevention of Eye Disease”, an Ophthalmologist, Dr John of Metro Eye Clinics said uncontrolled way of eating and lack of adequate rest affects the back of the eyes, and retina by spilling blood into it, which could eventually lead to blindness.

He said, “Uncontrolled manner of eating can affect the back of the eyes called the retina. This could cause blood spillage to the back of the eyes which could lead to blindness”.

He stressed the need to exercise regularly and avoid stressing the eyes by long hours driving at night and staying long on computers.

In her welcome address, the Chairperson, Lions Clubs International, District, Abeokuta Axis, Lion Ibiyemi Kehinde Olabode assured that Lions Club will continue to take the lead in campaigning against things that are detrimental to the comfort of humans.

She said, Lions Club International celebrates world sight day to create awareness for the care and preservation of eyes, adding that the Club takes sight as a core mandate in her campaign for an egalitarian society.