By Ezra Ukanwa

ABUJA—AS part of efforts to keep Polio at bay in Nigeria, Rotary International has beseeched the Federal Government, FG, and other critical stakeholders in the health sector not to let their guard down.

This was even as it implored government at all levels to ensure continuous immunization, rapid outbreak response, enhanced surveillance and fundraising to ensure complete eradication of Polio disease.

The Rotary International Polio Ambassador to Nigeria and Founder of Sir Emeka Offor Foundation, SEOF, Sir Dr. Emeka Offor, made this call in a statement issued to our correspondent, in Abuja, as part of efforts to mark the World Polio Day.

According to him, as we celebrate this year’s World Polio Day, I invite us to reflect on our main job – “Keep Polio at Zero” in Nigeria. With the re-emergence of vaccine-derived polio cases in Nigeria, as well as in regions of Malawi, Mozambique, Israel and USA, there is a great need to remain vigilant. We cannot afford to let our efforts of many decades be in vain.

“Accordingly, I encourage us to double our momentum towards continuous immunization, rapid outbreak response, enhanced surveillance, fundraising, awareness, and advocacy.

“I renew my pledge to support the total eradication of Polio in the World. With the rollout of the Novel Oral Polio Vaccine in Nigeria, I am confident that vaccine-derived polio cases would significantly reduce and bring us closer to Ending Polio in its entirety”, he added.

He, however, commended all frontline health workers, including President Mohammadu Buhari for “implementing strategies of the Federal Ministry of Health, which have in no little measure supported the ongoing fight against Polio in Nigeria.”

He said that Rotary, Rotaract Clubs, among others have also been able to provide leadership, financial interventions and significant resources to facilitate critical phases of the Polio Eradication program in Nigeria and globally.

