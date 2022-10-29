By Festus Ahon

ASABA-AS part of activities to commemorate World Polio day, the 15 Rotary Clubs in the Asaba zones had kept polio at zero walks from the Oshimili Arcade to Onne Primary school IDP camp in Asaba, the Delta State Capital.

The walk had Rotarians and Rotaractors sensitising the public on immunizing their children, washing their hands and keeping their environment clean and fliers were distributed along the way.

At the final stop at Onne IDP camp children between the ages of 0-5 years were immunised against polio and the three day Rotary Family Health Day kicked off with a medical outreach.

Rotary also had their partners WHO, Delta State Primary Health Care Agency working with them. Speaking in an interview with newsmen, President of Rotary Club of Asaba Metropolitan Rotarian Ifeoma Adejumo said; “the world polio day is commemorated every year on the 24th of October to create awareness on the polio scourge, raise funds for continuing the fight against polio and take action towards keeping polio at zero.

“The Rotarians also sensitised the public on the importance of hygiene, clean environment and immunization of children against polio. We came to the IDP camp to give polio vaccine to the children and also to have a medical outreach for the screening and treatment of malaria, blood pressure check , diabetes and glucose level screening etc to ensure that the over 2000 Flood displaced persons in the camp are in good health and maintaining a good environment to prevent diseases.

Also speaking, the site coordinator for Rotary family health Day, Rotarian Ada Monyei Adaugo called on the public to come to the aid of the internally displaced persons in the camp who have been ravaged by flood, saying that they need assistance in terms of food, medicals, finance and others.

Others who spoke on essence of the Rotary walk were; Rotarian Michael Ovel the Chairman Council of Asaba Rotary Club Presidents, President of Rotary Club of Asaba GRA, Rotarian Eru Ezefili, Rotarian Dr. Anthony Clarke, family physician, Rotarian Elohor Ogboudu, Polio Chair Rotary Club of Asaba Government House, Rotarian Patrick Juwah, President Rotary club of Asaba Medical City, Secretary Rotary club of Asaba GRA, Dr. Michael Emeshile.

