By Gabriel Ewepu and Ezra Ukanwa

AS part of efforts to advocate for financial inclusion for female farmers in rural communities, Oxfam Nigeria, has said that it would work with commercial financial institutions, to mainstream its members into the formal banking system.

This was made known at the organisation’s Food Hero Awards 2022 (Ogbonge Women), held in Abuja, organised in partnership with the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development and in collaboration with Civil Society Organisations, CSOs, as part of events to mark this year’s World Food Day.

Country Director, Oxfam Nigeria, Dr Vincent Ahonsi represented by Head of Administration and Finance, Oxfam Nigeria, Ifufun Akinduro, said the scheme was to recognise the entrepreneurial spirit of women despite their challenges, adding that women also faced some of these challenges in their homes.

“We have started working with financial institutions to mainstream these members into formal banking systems, thereby increasing their inclusion for rural communities”, Ahonsi said.

“The principal objective of this scheme is to recognise women small scale farmers, who have been demonstrating outstanding entrepreneurship spirit and best practice, despite the numerous challenges that they face. These challenges are the climate justice impact, the lack of lands, market, inputs and extension among several others.

“Despite the crucial role women play, they also face discrimination and they have limited bargaining power. Patriarchal norms create disadvantages for these women, and for these farmers and wage workers, specifically in terms of land rights, productive resources, insecurity and precarious employment, low or non-existent wages as unpaid family workers in farm production, unpaid care and exclusion from

decision making and political representation.

“Within the household, because of women’s weaker bargaining position, they frequently eat least and last as well”, he added.

The Director revealed that Oxfam and its partners had adopted the Gender Action Learning Methodology, to provide inclusion, noting that its village savings and loans initiative had been able to reach out to over 180, 000 women across eight states in Nigeria, adding that these women had been able to contribute over N3.8bn via the initiative.

He said, “Oxfam and its partners adopt the Gender Action Learning Methodology to promote inclusive decision-making amongst households, that has translated into harmonious and more violence-free gender relations. Our village savings and loans initiative has reached over 180,000 women and out of it 250 participants across right eight States in the country.

“It will interest you to know that our VSLA women have contributed over N3.8 billion this year alone with N2.9 billion coming from our women.”

The Country Director also called for women’s economic empowerment in agriculture, to be made a priority, noting that the support would also encourage women to fight for their rights.

Meanwhile, the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr Ernest Umahihe, in his address, called for massive investment in food and agriculture, noting that it would foster resilience against crisis like COVID-19 and climate change.