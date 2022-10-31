…as graduants receive charge from experts

… commend FG, World Bank for initiative, empowerment

By Gabriel Ewepu, Abuja

THE Minister of State for Mines and Steel Development, Sen Gbemisola Saraki, has lauded the World Bank’s project, MinDivers, for training young Nigerians across the six geopolitical zones on value addition on gemstone and jewelry production, which is a game-changer for the Nigerian mining industry.

Gbemisola expressed joy for the graduants made up of young men and women as they have been empowered free of charge for the rigorous but professional training on gemstone and jewelry finishing.

In her speech, she said this high and intensive capacity building would cascade to other young people at the States and Local Government Areas, and as a result millions of youths will be employed and become employers of labour, which will reduce criminality as there is huge profitability and wealth creation in gemstones and jewelries.

She also expressed confidence that soon Nigeria would become a major hub for finished gemstone and jewelry products, whereby the state of the art equipment would be used for the production to meet international standards on the heels of investors trooping in to put their money their, and already the Ministry of Mines and Steel Development is wooing investors.

She said this would stop illegal shipment of gemstones and stem the tide of exporting raw gemstones to other parts of the world, whereby Nigeria loses billions of Dollars annually.

The graduation ceremony was the second batch of the Master Gemstone and Jewellery making and design training in Nigeria.

This is one of the Federal Government initiatives in the development of the downstream sector towards the diversification of the economy through solid minerals resources.

The master training programme on gemstones and jewelry was under the auspices of the Mineral Sector Support for Economic Development, MinDiver, project through the World Bank.

She said: “Let me congratulate the World Bank and the MinDiver Project for these initiative and laudable endeavour. I am also delighted that this strategic national training programme on gemstone and jewellery production which was flagged off by the Hon. Minister Arc. Olamilekan Adegbite, in November 2021 with first batch of 20 trainees from states across the country was envisaged to transform Nigeria’s jewellery industry.

“I am elated that all of you that enrolled in the programme are graduating today, signifying your zeal and commitment in line with Federal Government’s resolve to promote local processing of the abundant gemstone and jewellery raw materials in the country.

“The current contribution of the solid minerals sector to the country’s overall GDP is less than one per cent and reports in 2019 revealed that gemstones worth $3 billion are exported annually from Nigeria, mostly unofficially with low revenue returns. To bridge these gaps, it has become necessary to build capacity in the jewellery making and design.

“Let me congratulate you all for completing this Master Training Programme successfully. I urge you to work very hard to achieve the aim and objectives of the programme, as the industry is versatile and has a great future in Nigeria.

“It is my belief that the jewellery industry when fully harnessed could contribute significantly to national economic growth by creating massive job opportunities along its value chain, increase standard of livelihood in communities with the boost of creativity, generate huge export contribution and provide opportunity for import substitution. In the long run, we want to transform from large consumer of foreign jewellery products to high quality local jewellery producers to save the country the huge foreign exchange expended on jewellery imports.

“My dear graduands, in fulfillment of the Hon. Minister Arc. Olamilekan Adegbite earlier assurance to your colleagues (the first graduates of this programme) regarding sustainability plan to empower you with equipment to set up and train others, the MMSD through the Mindiver Project has concluded plans to purchase starter pack for each of the graduates of batch-1 and your batch.

“This effort is aimed at motivating you to be the best ambassadors of your respective states and the country. Therefore, I urge you to put these equipment that will be given to you to the best of usage.

“Note that, your graduation today signifies a giant step to the next phase of life in whatever capacity you choose to operate in the gemstone and jewellery eco-system.

“Therefore, I urge you to show determination and make a difference and let others see improvement in you based on the knowledge and skills you have acquired. I enjoin you to know that the knowledge acquired remains the best gift to you. It is a personal endowment that will remain with you for the rest of your life.”

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Mines and Steel Development, Dr Oluwatoyin Akinbade, represented by the Director, Artisanal and Small Scale Mining, ASM, Department, Patrick Ojeka, said, “Is a dream of the federal government for carrying out this exercise would not be achieved by you going to train more younger generation of Nigerians.

“Skill acquisition is one aspect of our training that Nigeria generally we lack. You should count yourself lucky to have been selected to have acquired this training.

“We believe strongly that your instructors numerous as they are have done the best to have lifted your life to this level.

“The appeal here, therefore, is that when you get back, please don’t allow your certificate to gather dust and don’t allow your brain to be bottled up with other distractions if you do what is expected of you Nigeria at the end of the day will have generations of crafts men and women.”

The Project Coordinator, Engr Sallim Salaam, commended the trainees for their discipline, determination and decorum for the period of the programme.

“There has not been much conflicts. The maturity is well protected. This is a master training programme, and you will take what you have been taught back to your States to train more people with the support of your State Governments who have nominated you for this training.

“Therefore, I urge you to be a worthy ambassadors of your States. You are not graduating to go and keep your certificates and keep what you have learnt. So much money have been spent for this training.”

Also in a remark, Consultant of the Programme, Linus Adie, said, “If you are creative sooner or later they will know that there is somebody in Nigeria who produce this or that jewelry.

“Secondly, the in-thing across the world is cultural jewelry, which is very common and simple, it is everywhere in Nigeria so advance all these to make Government proud of you.”

He also appealed to Government to encourage the skills and sustain it by providing the enabling environment, and added that graduants can always come in for direction.

Meanwhile, one of the graduants, Suleiman Ahmed, commended the Ministry of Mines and Steel Development and the World Bank for organizing the programme.

“We truly have been impacted with skills and knowledge to customize design and meticulously fabricate handcrafted jewelries, and this will go a long way in turning on the Nigerian economy because on the long run we are expected to transfer these skills to people from our respective states. Definitely going to enhance the GDP of the nation at the long run even bring in foreign direct investments.

“I truly would like to applaud this initiative by the Ministry of Mines in collaboration with the World Bank mineral sector support programme for diversification of the Nigerian economy that we would like to see more and more of such projects across the country”, Ahmed said.

However he called for support in terms of start-ups, soft loans via the support of the World Bank in order to kick start the business, and also more capacity building in the future.

