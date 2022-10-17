By Bashir Bello

KANO — The World Bank supported project, Agro Climatic Resilience in Semi Arid Landscapes, ACReSAL is to spend $700m to address environmental challenges and sustain landscape management in 19 Northern states and Federal Capital Territory, FCT.

The Task Team Leader of the project, Dr. Joy Iganya Agene made this known when she paid a courtesy visit to the Deputy Governor of Kano State, Dr. Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna in his office.

Dr. Agene said the project also aims to improve the livelihood of the people of the states.

She however commended Kano State Government for approving N500 Million as counterpart funding while noting that that has demonstrated the strong commitment and zeal of the state towards ensuring the success of the project.

The Task Team Leader added that the project will be jointly implemented by three ministries namely Ministry of Environment, Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development and Ministry of Water Resources.

She however applauded Kano for being among the States that met the disbursement rate.

Responding, the Kano State Deputy Governor and APC Gubernatorial Candidate, Dr. Nasiru Gawuna extolled the World Bank for having a strong relationship with Nigeria which he said has resulted in successful implementation of its supported projects.

While assuring of continued partnership and support to the World Bank, he noted that Kano was among those states that were rated high in the just winded NEWMAP World Bank project.

In attendance during the visit were the Kano State Commissioner of Environment, Dr. Kabir Ibrahim Getso, the Acting National Project Coordinator of ACReSAL, Engr. Ayuba Anda Yalaks, Executive Secretary ACReSAL Kano, Alh. Musa Shu’aibu, Project Coordinators of other states and stakeholders.