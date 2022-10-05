L-R: Kaycee Kennedy, Wonderland Lagos 2022 Partner and CEO, Creative Economy Catalyst (CEC); Vinni, Co-founder Wonderland Lagos; Chike Maduegbuna, COO, Creative Economy Catalyst and Wonderland Lagos 2022 Partner and Ezekiel Adamu, Co-founder Wonderland Lagos and CEO, Balmoral Group at the unveiling of Wonderland Lagos 2022 held in Eko Energy City, Lagos.

Balmoral Group and Octoplus Marketing Group in partnership with Creative Economic Catalysts (CEC) have unveiled an extensive and exciting holiday experience, Wonderland Lagos.

Set to take over Lagos in December 2022, Wonderland Lagos is made up of four villages including Qatar Live in Wonderland Lagos, Christmas in Wonderland, Wonder X and Wonderland Market all in one venue, Eko Energy City.

At the unveiling and launch which took place at Eko Energy City, Lagos, Co-founder Wonderland and CEO Balmoral Group, Ezekiel Adamu explained that Wonderland Lagos is out to be an enchanting experience for guests during the fun-filled festive season. He also pointed out that the four different villages otherwise known as ‘Four Wonders’ deliver their unique experience to every cadre of guest, as it cuts across the different age, gender and social group.

Also speaking at the launch event, Vinni, Co-Founder Wonderland Lagos, while expressing his excitement about the project said “Wonderland Lagos – the city that never sleeps would open doors to guests on 1st of December 2022 and run various activities across all four villages till January 2nd, 2023.”

The event which saw the attendance of High Net-worth Individuals and celebrities including Chimwemwe Chalemera, Country Director, Department for International Trade, British High Commission Lagos who showed her support and that of the commission towards Wonderland Lagos 2022. “The project is a really exciting one, as a Department for International Trade, one of our focus is to increase trade and investment between UK and Nigeria, and one of the sectors we are looking at is the creative sector and we have really done a lot in that sector, and we are really excited to see how we can get involved in this and support the success of Wonderland”, she said.

In the spirit of giving a unique experience to its guests, Wonderland Lagos would be using its own currency – Flakes. Also, there’s a tower of apartments for visitors, particularly tourists and travellers.

