By Efosa Taiwo

Barcelona Femeni have been drawn against Bayern Munich, Benfica and Rosengard in the group stages of the 2022-23 Champions League.

The draw which was made on Monday paired the women’s team, like the men’s team, with the Bavarian giants.

Barca have met Bayern and Swedish champions Rosengard in the competition before.

The Catalans beat Bayern in the semi-finals back in 2018-19 and defeated the Swedish side in the quarter-finals in 2016-17.

However, Benfica are the new boys the Spanish giants will be facing in the group.

The group stage is due to start on October 19-20 and finish December 21-22. The top two teams from each group go through to the quarter-finals.

The women’s team have reached the final in three of the last four years but were beaten by Lyon last time out. The French side won 3-1 to be crowned champions for a ninth time.

See full draws:

