…Present Lagos pry school pupils with educational materials, cash

By Elizabeth Adegbesan

As part of its efforts to assist in improving quality and standard of education in the country, Women in Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria, PENGASSAN, WIP, Lagos zone, has presented reading materials among other items to primary school pupils in the state.

The beneficiaries are no fewer than 200 pupils of Community Primary School, Odo-Nla, under the Ikorodu Local Government Education Area, LGEA, of Lagos State.

Other items including cash were also presented to best performing female and male academic staff and other non-academic staff of the school.

According to WIP, it is the agenda of its “Touching Lives Campaign: Back to School Project for 2022.”

Speaking at the presentation of the items in the school, the Chairperson, WIP Lagos Zone, Nikki Duru said:” Each year, we carry out what we call Back to school programme. It is our way of touching lives and restoring hope to people.

“What do I mean by restoring hope. It is an opportunity for us to talk to the children and let them know that there is still hope for them in this country and there are still people who are interested in them fulfilling their dreams. We are aware that the economy is not that stable. The inflation rate is going high not only in Nigeria but globally.

“The inner drive is to give back to society. Giving back from what you have to the people that do not have like you. You don’t give because you have. You give because you care. If everyone in his or her little corner can learn to give it will make a great impact in the society.”

She lamented that poor funding among others are

degrading educational standards in Nigeria, saying “For me, the government is trying but there is need for intentional and deliberate effort to make sure that Nigerian education is of high standard as compared to countries we run to to get education. “I believe we can do it. It is just to allocate more funds, to put in more efforts, to look at what the teachers want, to go into the schools make sure the buildings are okay.”

Duru explained that WIP would continue to partner with the school as directed by Lagos Zonal Chairman of PENGASSAN, noting that “Our Lagos Zonal Chairman, who unavoidably could not make it because of the union’s commitment in Abuja specifically said, “when you go to that school don’t just let it be a one visit item. Look at other needs in the school and see how we can assist this school in Ikorodu”.

“So it is going to be a continuous relationship of giving back to the society including sponsoring children here. Because we want a child to grow up one day and say because of PENGASSAN, because of WIP, I am where I am today.”

She called on other bodies like WIP to integrate the act of giving back to the society.

The Chairman, Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board, SUBEB, Mr. Wahab Alawiye-King, represented by the Senior Assistant Officer, Health, Mr. Amusa Oluwatobi, SUBEB commended WIP for its support saying:”We commend your efforts towards the development of our children in Lagos.

“You can see that the economy is not as juicy as it is supposed to but for this body to come up and give this back to school material are things that are very good. It is a giant stride that they have taken to be able to give school items to these children.”

The Head Teacher, Community Primary School, Mrs. Ogunbekun Adenike, thanked WIP, noting that the various back to school items have met the needs of many pupils in the school.

She said: “There will be positive change in our society if other Organizations can key into what WIP is doing. The various back to school items given to these pupils meet their needs. This is because some children don’t have writing materials and when you inform their parents they will say they cannot afford such materials.”