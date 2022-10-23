By Bolaji Babatunde

Nigeria’s leading total beverage company, Coca-Cola Nigeria Limited has been recognised for its creation of shared opportunity through its care and support for people and communities by empowering women across Nigeria.

The corporate award, conferred on the organisation was presented at the Women in Marketing & Communications Annual Gala Night, of the WIMCA 2022 event which also saw the individual recognition of the top 50 most influential women in marketing and communications in Nigeria.

To this effect, three of Coca-Cola’s prestigious amazons including Vice President, Public Affairs, Communications and Sustainability, Africa, Patricia Obozuwa, Marketing Director, Coca-Cola Company, Bunmi Adeniba, and Director, Public Affairs, Communications and Sustainability, Coca-Cola Company, Nwamaka Onyemelukwe, were honoured for their professionalism and achievements in the marketing and communications industry.

The Convener, WIMCA, Joshua Ajayi, explained that the conference which was pioneered in 2014, has enabled the gathering of stakeholders in the marketing industry to discuss and set agendas on wide-ranging issues in the industry. He further emphasized the competitiveness of the award and the importance of recognizing these brands and their leading female executives for their remarkable heights.

Nwamaka who received the “Most Outstanding Beverage Company in Women Empowerment” award, expressed delight at the recognition of Coca-Cola’s Sustainability efforts geared towards improving the lives of its communities through women empowerment.

“The Coca-Cola Company alongside its Foundation is committed to creating opportunities in our communities and we are firmly rooted in the belief that women are key drivers of change in every society. This is why we set and surpassed our 5by20 goal in 2020 by 16. 66 per cent.

“We strive to ensure the well-being of communities and in doing this we have significantly invested in women-centric projects across Nigeria.”

Through its various women empowerment initiatives including the Catalyst for Change 1.0 and 2.0 Initiative and the EQUIP 60,000 program the company from 2021 till date empowered over 83,928 women and youths across underserved communities in Nigeria. Other initiatives include the Recycling Scheme for Women and Youth Empowerment (RESWAYE), Project Revive, and its maternal and Neonatal healthcare initiative, Safe Birth Initiative (SBI).

WIMCA since 2014 has been on the front burner of gathering and ranking brands and their female brand and marketing communications professionals in Nigeria and Sub-Saharan Africa while doubling as a mentorship platform for young female professionals in the communications industry.

