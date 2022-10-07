.

Awka—A 37-year-old woman in Anambra, Chinelo Udeogu, has been arrested by officials of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons, NAPTIP, for allegedly beating her three-year-old granddaughter to death.

Mr Anthony Okafor, the NAPTIP spokesperson in Anambra, in a statement, yesterday, in Awka, said the suspect was arrested in Awka, following an alert by the authorities of the victim’s school.

He said: “The suspect, named Chinelo Udeogu was arrested by NAPTIP operatives in a primary school in Awka, where she had earlier enrolled the victim and had gone to collect back the school fees she paid for her.

“While being questioned on the whereabouts of the victim, she said the victim had died. The suspect claimed that the deceased victim who was her granddaughter was three-years-old.

“The suspect led the operatives of NAPTIP to the scene where she disposed of the corpse of the victim.

“On arrival at the scene, the victim’s decomposing body was found wrapped in a black nylon bag where the suspect dumped her in the bush around Hezekiah Dike Crescent, Awka.

“The victim was reported to have died on September 29 and the suspect had been handed over to the Police by NAPTIP for further investigation.”

Meanwhile, the state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Toochukwu Ikenga, who confirmed the incident, said the culprit, who acted out of anger, has been handed over to the police for questioning.

“The lesson for us to learn is that we should be cautious when angry and desist from going physical when correcting our children.

“Meanwhile, the case has been transferred to the state CID for discrete investigations.”

