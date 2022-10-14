The Police have arrested a woman in Ungean Gwari Karu Local Government Area of Nasarawa state for allegedly stabbing her boyfriend to death.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, DSP Ramhan Nansel on Friday in Lafia, Nasarawa State capital.

”Operatives attached to the Mararaba ‘A’ Division led by CSP Musa Babayola arrested the suspect after the incident was reported to the police.

”Preliminary investigation revealed that the incident happened behind City Rock Hotel, Mararaba at about 3:30a.m. of Friday.

“The suspect was arrested and the knife used in perpetrating the offence was consequently recovered based on the directives of the Commissioner of Police, Mr Adesina Soyemi,” the PPRO added.

The spokesperson added that the suspect has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Lafia for further investigation and subsequent prosecution.