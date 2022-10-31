.

MAIDUGURI— A 25-year-old housewife, Fatima Abubakar, who reportedly killed her husband, Goni Abbah, with poison, said she carried out the act because she hates marriage.

It was gathered that the victim, who was the Chief Imam of the area, returned from the mosque when the suspect, who was the second wife, allegedly mixed poison in his food.

Speaking on the arrest of the suspect, the Borno State Commissioner of Police, Mr Abdu Umar, said the suspect was arrested on October 19 by men of the command at Anguwan Doki.

CP Umar explained that as soon as Goni started eating the food given by the suspect, his condition deteriorated and he was rushed to the state specialist hospital where he was given emergency medical attention, unfortunately, he later died when they returned home.

Umar said men of the Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department were deployed to arrest the suspect after the incident was reported by the family of the victim at the GRA Police Station.

He noted that on the arrival of the police, they witnessed large numbers of aggrieved youths in the neighbourhood who stormed the home of the victim to lynch the suspect but the police were able to bring the situation under control.

He added that the suspect, in her statement, confessed to the alleged crime, noting that she bought the poison from Monday Market when she already made up her mind to kill him.

He said the case had been registered as a culpable homicide before the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions before she would be charged in court.

The suspect, Fatima, who was paraded at the command, said she killed her husband because she was tired of the marriage.

She said: “I never wanted the marriage. Goni was my second husband; I got separated from my first husband because I hate marriage.

“Anytime I wake up with the fact that I am married, it pisses me off. At some point, I had to run to my parent to demand an end to the marriage but they always sent me back, asking me to be patient.

“At some point, two months after I gave birth to my child, I ran away and slept in an uncompleted building for about two weeks. I later returned to my husband’s house.

“Not that he doesn’t treat me well, we are also not quarrelling. We are two in the household, I am his second wife and I have been married to him since 2021. But I just hate when any man comes near me.

“I don’t know what is wrong with me. Even now that I am speaking to you, I don’t feel that I was the one who killed him.”

