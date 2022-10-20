A photo shot of Wizkid from the ‘Bad To Me’ video

By Ada Osadebe

Visuals of Wizkid’s latest single “Bad to Me’ produced by his longtime collaborator P2J from his forthcoming album, More Love, Less Ego released on Wednesday surpassed a record number of views within the first 24 hours of its release on YouTube.

The video received over 60,000 likes and over 665,479 views. One of the tracks from the Grammy-winning singer’s album, rumored to be one of the most anticipated of 2022 and titled “More Love Less Ego,” is “Bad To Me.”

The record highlights the Afrobeats star’s vocal versatility and penchant for a catchy beat. The sultry song was collaboratively produced by P2J and Sammy Soso, who also worked on the Made in Lagos album.

The new video sees Wizkid performing at a TV show, where the showrunner is his secret lover. It’s a battle among women for Wizkid’s heart.

While the star prepares to go live on a talk show. As the song unfolds, they trade glances and eventually end up together at a party behind a pool hall.



In the end, the showrunner ends up being his partner.

Wizkid’s “Bad To Me” is out now via Starboy, Sony Music International and RCA Records. So far, fans are enjoying the new song, and have taken to social media to show their support.