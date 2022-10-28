Nigerian music star, Ayo Balogun popularly known as Wizkid has released a new single ‘Money & Love’.

Money & Love out now! 🖤🌹 Video out soon 🦅 https://t.co/ykfBk3nE3J — Wizkid (@wizkidayo) October 27, 2022

The single is off his album ‘More Love, Less Ego’ which the artist confirmed will be released on November 4th.

The singer announced this on his Twitter account on Friday while sharing the pre-order link and unveiling the cover for his album.

Wizkid wrote, “More Love Less Ego. 4 November,”

‘Money & Love’ is the second song Wizkid will be releasing after ‘Bad To Me’, also listed on his album.

Earlier this year, the grammy-award winner worked with Chris Brown on the single “Call Me Every Day.”

RELATED NEWS