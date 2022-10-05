Wizkid

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Afrobeats superstar singer/songwriter, Wizkid won awards for his international/ record-breaking hit song “Essence” at the 2022 London BMI Awards.

Meanwhile, Tems, CKay as well as producers P2J and Tempoe also took home awards for their work on ‘Essence’ and ‘Love Nwantiti’ respectively.

Similarly, Joeboy and Kwame Eugene also won for their contributions to CKay’s ‘Love Nwantiti’.

Wizkid’s “Essence” and “Essence” (remix) were recognized with Pop Awards at the 2022 BMI London Awards among the Most-Performed Songs of the Year.

This recent feat makes a total of five BMI awards won by Wizkid, which is the most by any African artist in history.

Both ‘Essence’ and the Justin Bieber-assisted remix were awarded in recognition of the song’s exploit.

Wizkid has now won a total of five BMI awards as a songwriter.

The BMI Film & TV Awards are awards presented annually by UK-based performance rights organization, Broadcast Music, Inc.(BMI) honoring songwriters, composers, and music publishers in various genres and the 2022 edition was held at Savoy Hotel in London on Monday 3rd October.

