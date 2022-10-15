-Says he will fight banditry to a standstill.

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has told Nigerians that with their support, he is confident of winning the 2023 general elections.

He said as president, no inch of the country will be ceded to banditry as his government will fight crime and criminality to a standstill.

“I have the ability to surmount all problems to bring the country on the right track and prosperity,” he said.

Tinubu who said that he knew he was at home in Kaduna where the people would support him, spoke at the 7th Kaduna Investment Summit in Kaduna on Saturday.

He reiterated that insecurity would be a bygone story if he becomes president in 2023.

“I am going to solve all the problems in Nigeria if elected president. I am confidently telling you that I will lead this country in 2023 with your support.”

“No inch of this country will be ceded to banditry. We will fight it to a standstill. Under my leadership, we will use counter-insurgency technology to eliminate crimes in our society. Your lives will be secured.”

“We will privatise the ease of doing business, we will ensure steady power supply and distribution.”

“Nigeria will succeed and move on to prosperity. I will assemble intelligent Nigerians both men and women for the progress of our country.”

“We will champion an effective government that will block revenue leakages for proper accountability,” he said.

The presidential candidate jokingly told Governor El-Rufai “if you leave me on the podium I will continue to campaign.”

Tinubu appealed to El-Rufai not to run away from Nigeria in 2023, ” because we need your creativity at this critical time.”

Amidst thunderous applause, Governor El-Rufai walked to the podium and said, “I promise to stay even on a part-time basis.”

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu was accompanied to the occasion by the Jigawa and Kebbi State governors and some other chieftains of the APC.