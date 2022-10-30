By Ayo Onikoyi

Still basking in the euphoria of his past works, Nigerian-UK based Afro-fusion artiste, Sean Dampte in new single titled “Jejely” brings forth an entirely different experience from the variety of sounds that make up his discography.

His intentional choice to be a unique artiste was further highlighted in this new body of work, as some elements of the South African sound, Amapiano, show up for the first time in Sean Dampte’s musical dish.

Some of the popular songs in the project are sure to become a lifestyle just as they are bound to become a steadfast anthem in a few weeks.

Reputed for his knack for good music, which is always pure and served in its most natural context, Sean Dampte authored each line of this new body of work with so much suave that it allows his ease to be passed alongside the message.

“The vibes from the record, no doubt, will continue to blaze luminously through different cultural cores, while the tempo continues to keep its promise of never getting to the point of noise making. An all-season masterpiece, Jejely is certain to remain on a repeat mode, as it is poised to take the artiste fans and music lovers alike through the remaining days of this year and into next year, and the years ahead,” his management says.

RELATED NEWS