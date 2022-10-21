… As practitioners harp on more awareness

By Chioma Obinna

Healthcare professionals have said that with advanced diagnosis and treatment of breast cancer, the disease was no longer a death sentence even as they said that all hands must be on deck to raise awareness about it

In 2020 the World Health organisation’s International Agency for Research on Cancer, Global Cancer Observatory (GLOBACAN) reported 28,380 and 4,482 new cases of breast cancer in Nigeria and Ghana respectively.

The experts who spoke on the prevalence of breast cancer during a virtual media roundtable organised by Pfizer to commemorate Breast Cancer Awareness Month urged the public to take early detection seriously and help friends and families by encouraging regular self-examination and conversations with their doctors. Healthcare practitioners were also encouraged to employ technologies in their respective approvals to have open conversations and support patients.

On his part, a Consultant Clinical and Radiation Oncologist, NSIA-LUTH Cancer Center, Lagos University Teaching Hospital, Dr. Adewumi Alabi who explained that there are improved diagnoses and treatments available for patients to choose, from particularly, with an early presentation, breast cancer was no longer a death sentence.

He said that more people are presenting early at the hospital: “The importance of clinical research in breast cancer care cannot be overemphasised. These forums are critical as they allow us to share our best insights and findings that can support patients in winning the battle against cancer. Breast cancer itself is one of the deadliest diseases with a high prevalence in the area. On a positive note, we now have evidence-based updates and real-world data showing the efficacy of prescriptions in the management of HR+ HER2- mBC patients.”

Speaking, Medical Director East & Anglo West Africa, Kodjo Soroh said: “Oncology remains a key therapeutic field for Pfizer in which we are working to deliver medical breakthroughs that have the potential to change patients’ lives across the region significantly and we are proud of these achievements, and we thank our media members, colleagues, HCPs and everyone for this event.”

Also speaking, a Consultant (Radiotherapy and Oncology) and Director National Centre for Radiotherapy Oncology & Nuclear Medicine, Korle-bu Teaching Hospital, Accra, Ghana, Dr. Joel Yarney added: “The transformative impact of science on breast cancer is evident within the breast cancer community. While we’ve made meaningful changes for those living with this disease, our work is far from finished. It is crucial for patients who have been diagnosed with breast cancer or even metastatic breast cancer to have the right information and expectations. We must encourage patients to have open conversations with their healthcare teams to understand how they can be supported and how they can participate in their caretaking an active role in their treatment can help them feel empowered in making the best decisions for themselves.”

For Pfizer, Breast Cancer Awareness Month is more than just one month a year. It’s an opportunity to reaffirm its commitment to changing the lives of people with breast cancer for the better – from treatment to helping to remove barriers to equitable care and beyond. Cancer care is driven by the hope to move forward — powered by everything and everyone around you, beginning with each individual’s decision and actions, their community of friends, families, advocates and the scientists and researchers who dedicate their lives to developing new treatments.

Pfizer has supported patients and the breast cancer community for more than 20 years and our goals are clear: powering more treatment options, and breakthroughs for everyone.

