Wisdom Kwati Smart City, a leading residential development company in Nigeria has announced the launch of a new multi-million naira project called Hilltop Smart City in its bid to tackle Nigeria’s housing deficit and expand to various locations within Nigeria.

The new project was officially unveiled in a groundbreaking ceremony that took place in Abuja on Thursday, 13 October 2022.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Chief Executive Officer of the Karabow Group, Mr. Wisdom Kwati expressed delight in the ability of the company to achieve a great leap forward in the evolution of the housing sector.

He stated that the development project is primed to make city living smarter and well-planned and to help redefine living conditions and technological advancement in Africa.

He said, “According to the World Population Review, by 2040 Nigeria will be approaching a population of over 300 million citizens, this population surge demands that we re-evaluate how cities are built to match the rising population.

“Nigeria, especially the northern region, is in dire need of a future-ready community that drives growth and is fully powered by technology where business-friendly governance, policy, and regulatory systems are all in place to encourage the remote-work lifestyle. That is what we are doing with Hilltop Smart City.

“Hilltop Smart City is purposefully launched in Katampe Extension to solve the challenge of lack and shortage of quality and conducive accommodation that has led many to leave the shores of the country in search of an environment that works and supports their ideas and businesses,” Mr. Wisdom explained.

“FCT is now home to an increasing number of young professionals and upwardly mobile Nigerians who desire new urban settlements and new districts, enhanced by technology. When this project is completed, it will be a significant part of the country’s success story.

Speaking further, Mr. Wisdom Kwati stated that Hilltop Smart City will be the first of its kind in Africa with world-class amenities and recreational facilities all within reach.

He said, “We are driven by a passion to create real estate solutions through innovative, value-driven, and profitable developments. We are saying welcome to a new world of great opportunities. Our clients are getting the best value for their money because we always pay detailed attention to the building process from start to finish.

“This is evident in our building projects. We have so many projects at hand, currently, we are in three locations in Nigeria. We are in Adamawa state, Yola building the first Smart City In Northern Nigeria. In Abuja, we have about seven projects going on, at Giri junction, Katampe extension, Queensbay, Jahi, and so many prime locations within Abuja.

“In Lagos, we have development projects in Epe, we have in Badagry and we are opening another in Sangotedo as well as Ikoyi. We are also about to launch our Smart Cities in Accra, Ghana. We are all about the development of master-planned smart houses.

Located in Abuja and fully powered by technology, Hilltop Smart City is a smart, green city where innovative and creative minds can live, work, play, and create.

