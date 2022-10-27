.

L-R: Third left, Founders and National President, WIMIN, Engr. Janet Adeyemi, Dolapo Okulaja-Kotun, financial secretary, Simiat Eyitayo, State Treasurer, Isabel Adeoti, State Dept Coordinator, Oghenetejiri Omologe, Head of Jewelry and first right, Adesuwa Dan-Princewill during the press conference in Lagos

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

Women in Mining, WIMIN, Nigeria, Lagos Chapter, has said that it is saddled with the responsibility of empowering Nigerian women to be financially relevant in their respective areas of specialization.

This was disclosed by the Founder and National President, WIMIN, Engr. Janet Adeyemi, during a press conference heralding the maiden edition of the Gold and Gemstones Conference to be organized by the Women in Mining, WIM, Nigeria, Lagos Chapter.

According to her, the event is organized by the WIMIN and it is billed to hold on November 4 and 5 in Ikoyi, Lagos. Adding that, it would address the strategic role of women in the development of the solid mineral sector in Nigeria and examine the investment environment of the mining as it affects women, realizing the critical limitations to funding, how and where to engage as an investor especially in the midstream, side stream or downstream sectors where value addition is important; reflecting on the opportunities and challenges.

“The maiden edition of the Gold and Gemstone conference and exhibition in collaboration with its concept partners including APATA Gems, AC&C Priceless Nig. Ltd and Energy and Mineral Resources Nig. Ltd.

Speaking about the conference, she said, “The objective is to promote value addition and encourage the participation of more women in the sector through sensitization and awareness to financial institutions, potential investors and government.

“Lagos is a strategic location with vast economic and financial potentials which if well harnessed could result in the transformation of Lagos to a major Jewellery hub where mineral trading and jewelry making can grow and make significant economic impact.

“This is part of our efforts geared towards mainstreaming gender in the solid mineral sector in Nigeria.

“The nearness of Lagos to the gold-rich Osun and part of Ondo state, precious stones from Oyo state and industrial minerals from Ogun state coupled with the Infrastructures in Lagos that is the seaport for bulk evacuation, rail, airport are great advantages to boost our aspirations in addition to Gov Sango-Olu transformational drive to promote diversification and job creation.

“What he did in the leather sector can be re-created in the mining sector despite mining being in the exclusive list of Federal government. Building the capacities of the younger citizens to engage in value addition will create more employment opportunities without conflict nor breach of the constitution”, she said.

She further explained that, each of the plenary session of the conference would have professionals from across the sector for valued presentations with attendance cutting across diverse groups.

“Top government representatives, traditional rulers, financial institutions and WIMIN members are expected to participate in addition to the Exhibition and Private viewing on the 3rd of Nov for a select few to woo them to invest in the sector.

“The Federal Ministry of Mines and Steel Development, Lagos State Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources, Miners Association of Nigeria will be in attendance”, she said.

She however urged government and other stakeholders to partner with WIMIN to push for gender mainstreaming in the sector. Saying no nation could develop when more than 50 percent of its population is neglected. “To grow as a nation. non should be left behind. This is the time to ensure that Nigeria precious stones and gold are traceable to Nigeria and listed in the ‘Yellow book’”, she added.

Also, the financial secretary, Dolapo Okulaja-Kotun, said, it is imperative that all stakeholders in the mining sector make efforts in ensuring that women are carried along in all the solid mineral value chains considering the strategic role they play in the development of the mining sector in Nigeria.

The highlight of the two-day event is a competition of best jewellery designers, recognition of sponsors, conferment of awards and induction of WIMIN members from the Lagos State Chapter.

RELATED NEWS