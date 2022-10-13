By Moses Nosike

The saying that “Naija no dey carry last” will be put to a significant test as William Lawson’s Blended Scotch Whisky launches a search for bold Nigerians who live life by their own rules to challenge for the title of the first-ever NaijaHighlandah. The month-long search will see daring participants compete through a series of challenges to win the grand prize of two-million-naira cash and a trip to Scotland.

The search for The NAIJAHighlandah kicked off today with William Lawson’s Highlandahs storming major streets and bus terminuses in Lagos. The Highlandahs visited the Oshodi and Ikeja Bus Terminals, where they paid the bus fares of random Nigerians to the delight of beneficiaries and other members of the public.

At the media launch that followed the street activation at Bamboo Lounge, Ikeja GRA, journalists, and other partners participated in fun challenges and won exciting prizes. Some of the bold and daring guests also got tattoos and green hair dye in the colours of William Lawson’s, a ‘no rules’ rebel, disruptive brand fast becoming the toast of Nigerians.

The NAIJAHighlandah Challenge will run from 13th October to 12th November 2022 in two main phases. The first phase will focus on recruiting the participants and having them participate in the challenges. The competition is open to 18-year-olds and above with the guts to take up the challenge.

They will then receive invitations to participate in the challenges staged at various outlets. The Top 10 who can best prove their Highlandah attitude will move to the grand finale and battle for the ultimate NaijaHighlandah prize of2 million nairacash and a trip to Scotland.

Speaking about The NAIJAHighlandah challenge, Lerato Makume, Bacardi Marketing Manager for Nigeria, said, “William Lawson’s is known for defying the norm, making its own rules and being brazenly different, just like our liquid. This is the kind of person we are looking for, someone with a true Highlandah attitude. We know Nigeria is full of Highlandahs, but only one person will have the guts to be the William Lawson’s NAIJAHighlandah. I challenge everyone to participate if they dare – we look forward to bumping fists with The NAIJAHighlandah!”

Some of the challenges The NAIJAHighlandah will have to beat include good-humoured ones, such asspin the bottle, animal imitation and balloon games. There are also bold challenges such as ‘Plank no shots’ and ‘Plank with heels’. The two unconventional challenges for contestants are ‘Kaku Meter’, and ‘Pull no spill’.

Participants in ‘Kaku Meter’ must guess the length of the bar counter – measured according to the length of a horizontally laid William Lawson’s bottle while for ‘Pull No Spill’, each person is allocated a William Lawson’s branded cup filled to the brim. Using tissue from a toilet roll, they must pull the glass toward themselves without wetting the tissue. The wetter it gets, the more likely it is to tear. Contestants are judged on who gets the cup closest to them in 30 seconds.