Tupac Shakur, Jada Pinkett Smith

By Biodun Busari

A Hollywood actress, Jada Pinkett Smith has revealed she was sad for not telling the late American rapper, Tupac how she loved him.

Pinkett also disclosed that they met in a high school when they were younger and had feelings for each other which resulted in what she described as a “disgusting kiss.”

The actress, whose husband, Will Smith slapped comedian Chris Rock for making a mockery of her at this year’s Oscars disclosed this in a recent interview published by Blavity on Monday.

Pinkett and Tupac were never an official couple, but there has always been speculation revolving around their friendship due to their admiration for each other.

In an interview that has resurfaced, the actress said the two were meant to be platonic friends following a kissing test

It was Howard Stern that led the interview with the Girl’s Trip star and dived into the history of her and Tupac’s relationship.

Pinkett confirmed they met in high school and the late rapper had always been someone with great charisma, despite only having two pairs of pants and two sweaters.

“I met Tupac at the Baltimore School of the Arts. We went to high school together,” Pinkett said.

Stern brought up how Tupac’s mother, the late Afeni Shakur, was a Black Panther and asked if the Juice actor was the gangster we all thought he was.

Pinkett responded, “He was a revolutionary without a revolution if that makes any kind of sense? That kind of energy just transferred into a whole other thing.”

It was also in the public space Tupac wrote poems for his beloved friend. And Pinkett shared a couple of them on her Instagram, in celebration of his birthday.

Stern asked the mother of two her opinion on if the poems were evidence that Tupac was in love with her at one point in time. She denied such, saying there was no sexual chemistry.

“Now being older, I have more of an understanding of what that was between us,” she said.

“When you have two young people who have very strong feelings but there is no physical chemistry between us at all. And it wasn’t even just for me. It was him too.”

Pinkett further clarified that she even threw a test out there to confirm if the love they had for each other was possibly romantic.

“There was a time when I was like, just kiss me…let’s just see how this goes. And when I tell you it had to be the most disgusting kiss for us both,” she laughed.

“The only way I can put it is the Higher Power just did not want that because I feel as though if Pac and I had any kind of sexual chemistry, we might have killed each other because we were both so passionate and we loved deeply,” Pinkett Smith said.

The two eventually fell out after their careers began to take off in Hollywood, due to a disagreement about the path Tupac was taking at the time.

Despite the two being not friends again when Tupac died, Pinkett said she felt guilty that they were unable to rekindle the friendship, confirming that the love never died.

“I don’t think I was guilty as much as I felt just sadness for not having the opportunity to tell him I love him, but I know he knew that,” she said teary-eyed.

