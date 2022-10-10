The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has flagged off its presidential campaign in Uyo with five state governors of the party missing from the event.

The party’s official flag-off which is coming barely four months before the February 25 presidential election is taking place at the Nest of Champions Stadium in Uyo.

The five state governors included Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, Samuel Ortom of Benue State, Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State, Seyi Makinde of Oyo State and Ifeanyi Ugwunayi of Enugu State.

Recall that the five state governors recently pulled out of the party’s presidential campaign team after the party failed to meet their demand for the removal of the National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu.

Present at the campaign launch included PDP Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar; his running mate, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, and PDP National Chairman, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, leading PDP heavyweights and faithfuls including the NWC members.

It was gathered that they paid homage to the traditional institution in Akwa Ibom state headed by His Eminence, Nteyin Solomon Etuk, the Paramount Ruler of Nsit Ubium and Chairman of the State Council of Chiefs.

Other dignitaries present were ex-Vice President Namadi Sambo, former Senate Presidents: Messrs. David Mark, Bukola Saraki and Anyim Pius Anyim and former PDP chairmen: Chief Okwesilieze Nwodo, Alh. Adamu Muazu and Prince Uche Secondus.

Four of the six South-South governors were also confirmed to be present alongside the Chairman, NGF, Alh. Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto state

RELATED NEWS