Governor Nyesom Wike

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state has signed an Executive Order 21 prohibiting the use of public schools for political parties without the approval of the state ministry of education.

Wike said the application for approval must be submitted at least two weeks before the date of the campaign.

The governor spoke while signing a motion passed by the State Assembly to de-recognise Celestine Omehia as former Governor of Rivers State.

According to Wike, applicants will also deposit the sum of five million caution fees in case participants in a rally destroy facilities in the schools.

Wike stressed that a local council chairman has the right to stop any rally if approval is not sought.

He also warned that the state government will not allow political parties and their supporters to disturb the peace in the state with political campaigns.

Meanwhile, the Rivers state governor has advised candidates for next year’s election to be committed, peaceful, and responsible in their conduct as required by law.

Wike however, promised to penalize any head of school that connives with political parties to hold rallies without approval by the state government.

He reiterated his stance against the use of hotels and other leisure spots as meeting points by hoodlums and cultists ahead of the 2023 elections.

RELATED NEWS