By Egufe Yafugborhi

GOVERNOR Nyesom Wike has accused presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, of threatening the unity of Nigeria over alleged Atiku’s opinion that the choice of who becomes president is only about what the North wants.

Wike, who raised the accusation yesterday on arrival at the Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa, Ikwerre Local Government Area, Rivers State from a three days trip to Spain, urged the PDP to apologise to Nigerians if the divisive comments truly came from Atiku.

The governor who flew in company of governors Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia) and Samuel Ortom (Benue), said, “I don’t believe my candidate for PDP could make such statement. Assuming he did make that statement, this is one of the things we have been saying. This country needs to be united and part of the way you unite it is to include everybody.

“That has now confirmed to me one of the reasons those in their camp do not want Ayu to resign, because they do not want inclusivity. I don’t know how those packaging the presidential candidate will allow him make such statement. I was reading where somebody was saying it was a direct response to a question he was asked.

“I don’t think it was necessary at this time, as people going in for election, as people who want Nigerians to trust them, to have allowed such a statement. “If it (statement) was made, as they said, I think, as a party, we need to apologize to Nigerians.

“People are denying that it was made but if you watch the video, it appears true but people are saying with recent technology, anything can be done. This requires further explanation by our party, because Nigerians, as it is today, we can’t go this way if we want this country to remain as our founding fathers struggled, laboured, and toiled all the night to see that there is a country called Nigeria.”