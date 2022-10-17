…calls for nomination of Under 30 CEOs

By Gabriel Ewepu, Abuja

AS young business men and women in Africa thrive to sustain and grow their businesses, an organization called the CEOs Network Africa, yesterday, disclosed reasons behind its commitment to empowerment and inspiration it gives to young Africans business owners.

The President and Founder, CEOs Network Africa, Alli-Bob Cinwon, made this known while the organisation calls for nomination of Under 30 CEOs Award 2022.

Cinwon, said in a bid to reaffirming his organisation’s collective promises of building a better Africa, as usual it looks forward to a large number of nominees for the 2022 edition.

The CEOs Network Africa’s call for nomination is on the heels of the 4th annual edition of the Africa’s biggest award for young entrepreneurs, which is scheduled to take place on the 11th December 2022.

The CEOs Network Africa is a Multidisciplinary Networking Hub for Young Leaders; a social enterprise set up in order to help young people through their journey as entrepreneurs via tailored trainings, annual awards, networking, and mentorship events.

It is a network of over 17,000 registered young African business leaders with the primary goal of identifying and building capacity of members within the network, inspiring the next generation and showcasing innovation and creativity.

The theme of 2022 edition of the Award is ‘Year of the Disruptors and Innovators’.

The Under 30 CEOs Award 2022 seeks to recognize excellence, innovations and service amongst young entrepreneurs under the age of 30.

He said: “This year, we are committed to empower and inspire young business owners, in a bid to reaffirming our collective promises of building a better Africa.

“As usual, we are looking forward to a large number of nominations for this year’s edition.

“The search continues for encouraging promising entrepreneurs, and CEOs Network Africa is proud to propel the drive for positive change in the whole of Africa.”

Since its commencement in 2019, the award has decorated over 120 young African entrepreneurs in different categories ranging from finance, technology, agriculture, politics, and inspiring youths in different entrepreneurial space who have achieved distinction against economy barriers and setbacks.

CEOs Network Africa, therefore called on the public to nominate trailblazers in their respective entrepreneurial endeavors under the age of 30 for the 30 categories ranging from Agriculture, Food and catering, politics and governance, technology and finance, real estate, and others.

Eligible persons must have considerable impact within the last year, should have easily-accessible documentation of their achievements and below the age of 30.

Also nominations can be made by visiting ceosnetworkafrica.com/2022nominations