John Alechenu, Abuja

The Labour Party has given reasons for its decision to suspend its National Youth Leader, Anselem Eragbe, as well as naming his erstwhile deputy, Prince Kennedy Ahanotu as replacement.

National Publicity Secretary of the Party Comrade, Abayomi Arabambi, on Friday explained that the Youth Leader was suspended for various acts bordering on criminality.

He told newsmen that Mr. Eragbe was suspended after internal investigations found him culpable of offences which include:

“He forged the signature of the National Chairman and National Secretary with which he carried out unofficial assignments.

“He issued certificates to groups unknown to the leadership of the party without the approval of the National Working Committee or the National Chairman.

“He launched a fund mobilisation website to receive funds without the approval of the National Working Committee or the National Chairman.

“He wrote several letters to some individuals without the approval of the National Working Committee or the National Chairman.”

The suspended Youth Leader has however denied these charges.

In a statement he circulated to newsmen soon after his suspension was made public, Eragbe said he was being victimized for his strong affinity to the Obidient Movement.

The statement read, “I will like to make reference to Article 17 (iii) page 31 of the Labour Party Constitutional provision on how a ranking National Working Committee member like me as the National Youth Leader can be removed from office, rather than the shame that Barr. Julius Abure has brought upon Mr Peter Obi and Yusuf Datti and LP generally.

“Fellow Nigerians, let it be noted that the National Executive Council of Labour Party is Not Aware of any report of the disciplinary committee that Barr. Julius Abure illegally acted upon, and neither was 2/3 majority of votes cast by NEC members nor was I, as National Youth Leader in attendance in such an NEC meeting that was not called.

“I definitely will not allow myself to be used as an instrument of distraction and destruction at this critical juncture in our nation’s history.

“Relevant authorities and security agencies in Nigeria shall hold Barr Julius Abure liable for whatever crisis that shall precipitate from this his illegal action against me going forward.

“I am prepared to mobilize the youth of our great country to vehemently resist Barr. Julius Abure’s attempt to impose or parade anyone else as the Acting National Youth Leader of the Labour Party.“

Earlier in a press conference, the Acting National Youth Leader of the LP, Prince Kennedy Ahanotu, said his appointment was a call for more work because to whom much was given, much was expected.

While expressing gratitude to the leadership of the LP for finding him worthy to occupy the office in acting capacity, he said, “It is noteworthy to say that the current obedient movement powered by well-informed vibrant Nigerian youths both home and in the diaspora have changed the narratives in Nigeria political space.

“The recently concluded Nation-wide rallies of various youth support groups speak volumes on how peaceful, organized and bold our youth has become.

“My comrades, this movement must be sustained until we celebrate our victory – the victory of our Presidential and Vice Presidential candidates come 2023 general elections.

“Very glaring it is that Nigerian youths has gone through difficult times in the past years given the negligence by the successive governments and administrations.

“Un-necessary humiliations and killing of our acclaimed future leaders at every slightest opportunity. Just yesterday young people who were remembering the death of their fellows during the ENDSARS protest in 2020 were teargassed in Lagos.

“This is more reason why we cannot afford to lose this once in a century opportunity to vote Mr Peter Obi and Datti Baba-Ahmed as President and Vice president come February 2023.

“As I assume the responsibilities of leading the most vibrant, Obedient and Yusuful Nigerian youths, let me categorically:

“Empathize with all the victims of the recent flood disaster across the country, and call on the federal government to do the needful.

“Condemn all the attacks on Nigerian youths especially the Obidients across the country, and I call on the Police and other security agencies to protect Nigerians especially during this build up to take back Nigeria.”

He also appealed to the management and staff of Independent National Electoral Commission and security agencies to conduct themselves professionally while calling on Nigerians to ensure they come out to vote out bad governance and replace it with good governance which the Obi-Datti ticket represents.