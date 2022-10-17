.

By Ozioruva Aliu, BENIN CITY

THE Edo State government, yesterday, said it removed three Heads of Local Government Administration, HOLGA, because they failed to comply with directives that vehicles above 30 tons should not be allowed to pass through roads constructed and maintained by the state government.

Addressing a press conference on the government’s new town development project along the Irhirhi-Obazagbon-Ogheghe Road in Benin City, the state Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, Chris Nehikhare, also dispelled rumours that the state-owned newspaper, The Nigerian Observer, has been renamed and given to consultants to run based on unclear conditions but said a new management, which would be unveiled today has been appointed to run the media outfit.

He said: “The local governments were supposed to create a barrier and stop these heavy-duty vehicles from passing through these areas. All the HOLGAs were informed before now, the reason we now decided to come out with the ban is for Edo people to know why the directive was sent out. The directive is not new, it has been there and it is costing us a lot to fix this infrastructure. The economy is bad and the federal allocation is deepening daily.”

“The taxes paid by these heavy trucks are paid to the Federal Government and not to the state coffers, so, we have to preserve our infrastructure, especially our roads.

Before now, I could drive from my house in GRA to my village in Orhionmwon without a pothole but today, I cannot because that road has been completely destroyed because we now see trucks from Delta and other places trying to bypass the federal roads and have messed up our toads. So we have to now take charge and make sure that our road infrastructure is intact.”

On the land-grabbing controversy, Nehikare said the state government was resolute in tackling the ugly menace and protecting property rights in the state.

He said: “Persons who have been defrauded by criminal elements at the New Town Development area along Irhirhi-Obazagbon-Ogheghe Road are enjoined to present complaints to the New Town Development Authority office at the site.