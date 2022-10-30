Presidential candidate of the African Action Congress, Mr Omoyele Sowore, has described Kano as the People’s Assembly, thus the reason for launching Party’s manifesto for his Presidential campaign.

Sowore stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday evening shortly after launching his Presidential campaign.

“We are very confident that with the people’s support and partnership, the AAC shall build for the Nigerian people, a nation that they will be very proud.

“We will traverse the length and breadth of our country, inspiring and uniting our people to flush out corrupt politicians and redeem the country.”

Also, Mr Sowore kicked against the redesigning of the naira by the present administration, saying it will further worsen the nation’s economy.

“The economy is in shambles with the mix of high unemployment, low wages, crippling inflation, and meager social investments thus driving people further into poverty. ”

He then assured Nigerians that his party will modify public education and increase investment in critical infrastructure especially energy.

In addition, the Sowore/Magashi ticket according to the Presidential candidate, has drawn up revolutionary programmes to secure the country.

Mr Sowore, introduced the manifesto of the party on Saturday in company of his Vice Presidential candidate, Mr Garba Magashi, and the gubernatorial candidate Mr Sani Yakasai.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Sowore launched his presidential campaign in Kano on Friday evening.

The event took place at the Kano state Anti-Corruption Institute, to serve as a clear indication of the AAC’s commitment to fighting corruption.(NAN)

RELATED NEWS