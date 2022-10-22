By Ayo Onikoyi

Maya Famodu Utomi, the wife of politician, Pat Utomi’s son, Patrick, has revealed the tragic incident that led to their quick, unexpected exchange of vows.

Recall that when their wedding photos went viral last week, some of her friends were surprised as they had no incline that the lovebirds were getting married.

In a post shared on social media, Maya explained that they were expecting a baby when she suddenly began to experience complications. Patrick who was away, had to fly to Nigeria to be by her side. Sadly, they lost their baby.

She said the sad event though devastating, revealed how much they need each other, so they decided to quickly get married at the Utomi’s home.

Her words: ‘’… Most of you are asking about the wedding. We plan to do something small next year, but in the absence of that, we’d like to share our marriage story with you.

What most people don’t know is that Pat flew to Nigeria for an entirely different reason. I was 3 months pregnant and he flew in on an emergency flight to be with me as I was going through some complications.

These complications ended in two days of the worst physical pain I have ever experienced, and the loss of our little one… So we decided to get married. The ceremony was a whole 30 minutes, at the Utomi’s home with only his parents and siblings, and a few of my loves ones zoom-ed in…” she wrote.