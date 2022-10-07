By Godwin Oritse & Godfrey Bivbere

THE Council of Maritime Transport Unions and Association, COMTUA, has said that it had to call off its planned withdrawal of service from the nation’s ports following threats by hoodlums to hijack the protest.

Speaking to Vanguard, President of COMTUA, Comrade Adeyinka Aroyewun, said that the group got intelligence that some hoodlums have been paid to disrupt and hijack the protest forcing the group to withdraw and re-strategize.

Aroyewun also said that COMTUA held an extra ordinary meeting in the early hours of the day when it noticed that the Military has began to comply with the process and procedure of entering and exiting the ports to load cargoes.

Parts of the statement by the Council reads: “At an Extra ordinary leadership meeting of COMTUA held in the early hours of today, the following resolution were reached.

“That an assessment of the activities of the military trucks on the road in the last one week shows, that they have started complying with the time belt and they no longer drive against traffic; and That the association shall continue to engage relevant government agencies on issues affecting the industry.”

It further stated: “After a critical consideration of the decline in the business activities around the Port area, it is considered in the interest of our members and the nation that the proposed protest and withdrawal of service be suspended”.

