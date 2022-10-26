Bola Tinubu

By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

A member of the All Progressives Congress, APC, National Caucus, Chief Sam Nkire has said that the presidential candidate of the party, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu will have easy an easy ride to victory in the 2023 general elections.

Nkire hinged his prediction on the ominous signs that 5 governors of the opposition People’s Democratic Party PDP may have withdrawn their support from the party.

Nkire who is also the immediate-past Caucus Leader of the Abia State branch of the APC in a statement made available to journalists in Abuja recalled that history was about to repeat itself, adding that, “whenever the PDP loses the full support of five governors, it loses the presidential election”.

The APC chieftain said the PDP lost five governors to the APC in 2014 and lost the presidency to the APC when such happened.

“That the main opposition party, the People’s Democratic Party appears unable to reconcile with its five governors, was good omen for the ruling All Progressives Congress to tighten its grip on power by recording another resounding victory over the PDP, come 2023”, he said.

Nkire however, cautioned his party to do more to pacify all aggrieved and excluded pioneer members of the APC who according to him, “are now pipping into the house they built through the window”.

The APC stalwart said he was confident the party’s presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who he described as “a cornerstone at the foundation of APC”, knows all the pioneer members in question and was capable of doing what was necessary to genuinely unite the party.

