Roberta Oyedokun

Rich children also suffer from malnutrition and obesity, but little did many know about this health peculiarity in children.

The Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Moppet, a food company, Roberta Oyedokun, made this known to Vanguard on Thursday.

She said the wrong choice of foods for children and toddlers remains a major contributor to malnutrition, adding that the brand was launched to tackle malnutrition among children in Nigeria and Africa.

According to her, while parents focused more on brands of foods, they must go beyond names or brands in choosing the right choice of foods for their children.

“When we talk about malnutrition in children, most parents think only children in rural areas are malnourished, but the truth is a lot of children from urban cities with richer parents also suffer malnutrition and obesity because of wrong food choices. That is why we are asking them to make the right choice by choosing Moppet for their children and toddlers.

“Parents need to look beyond the known names and foreign tags to pick up nutritious and rich meals made with the five groups of healthy food for their children, one that is without any artificial sugar, additive, or preservative,” Oyedokun said.

In celebrating moppet’s one-year anniversary, Oyedokun noted that the brand came into being as a solution to the lack of fresh, natural, and convenient children’s meal options.

She said the brand remained the best that any parent would love to give their children.

She said, “Moppet is an instant natural cereal and porridge for babies and toddlers, made with 100% clean and natural ingredients from local farmers.

“By giving your children Moppet, you are sure they are getting the essential and diverse meals from the 5 groups of healthy food that their body needs, meals that contain protein, calcium for growth and development, Fruit and vegetables for energy, vitamins, antioxidants, fibre and water.

“These nutrients help to protect your baby from diseases later in life, including diseases like heart disease, stroke and some cancers. Our cereal range is also rich in omega-3 fatty acids, a major building block of the brain.

“So, we are tackling the problem of malnutrition in African children by introducing varieties of rich fruits, grains, and vegetables in every pack of our meals.

“Eating natural and healthy food has no secret, we all know what it has on all of us. The food you eat can be either the safest and most powerful form of medicine or the slowest form of poison. But in today’s world of busyness where is the time to get hold of that?

But moppet variants are formulated through clinically researched formulas to cover children’s basic nutritional needs. The products are made from naturally grown grains with no added sugar, colouring, preservatives, flavour or chemicals. They are developed by certified child nutritionists and experts in pediatric nutrition to ensure safety, efficacy, and the highest quality.

“We believe you shouldn’t have to choose between what’s healthy for your kiddo and what’s easy for you. So, Moppet packing of all the natural porridge mix is our way of giving you the win-win alternative that we know parents need and deserve right now. You can now focus on your work, while we take up the job of providing your little ones with fresh, natural, nutritious, and enjoyable meals.”