.

By Chioma Obinna

Undoubtedly, gains in productivity and technological advances have contributed to more efficient resource use and improved food safety but major concerns exist.

According to the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations, FAO, in its report tagged: “The future of food and agriculture and challenges, Trends and Challenges”, hunger and extreme poverty have been reduced globally since the 1990s but despite undeniable progress in reducing rates of undernourishment and improving levels of nutrition and health, almost 800 million people are chronically hungry and 2 billion suffer micronutrient deficiencies.

However, the FAO Director-General, José Graziano da Silva in its executive summary noted that under a ‘business-as-usual’ scenario, without additional efforts to promote pro-poor development, some 653 million people would still be undernourished in 2030. Today, critical parts of food systems are becoming more capital-intensive, vertically integrated and concentrated in fewer hands. Unfortunately, global food security could be in jeopardy, due to mounting pressures on natural resources.

According to experts, a key to why agriculture is important to business and society is its output, from producing raw materials to contributing to the global supply chain and economic development.

Again, without access to raw materials, manufacturers can’t make products, hence, the need to ensure the availability of these raw materials by raising more farmers.

However, in line with the attainment of the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals, SDGs, targets, many organisations are working towards ensuring the reduction of hunger as well as adequate nutrition. Like other organisations, Nestlé’s Golden Morn is currently building the next generation of agripreneurs

Over the years, Golden Morn has worked with local farmers who supply the homegrown maize and soya beans used in the production of the nutritious family cereal. With 100% of the grains sourced locally, Golden Morn is not only sustaining Nestle’s local sourcing ambition but is also impacting the local economy positively by providing a sustainable means of livelihood for the farmers and other players across the value chain.

Raising the next generation of farmers and “agripreneurs” is critical, not just for ensuring the availability of grains for meeting Golden Morn’s needs, but also for building thriving communities and sustained economic advancement.

Therefore, in October 2021, the brand launched Golden Morn Agripreneurship Series in collaboration with The Enterprise Development Centre of the Pan Atlantic University to promote youth participation in the agricultural sector through training and provision of grants for the most promising agriculture business proposals by the beneficiaries. The beneficiaries are exposed to different aspects of the agricultural value chain and are provided with seedlings and mentorship to help them succeed as farmers post-training.

In the views of Nestlé Nigeria’s Corporate Communications and Public Affairs Manager, Victoria Uwadoka said as a force for good, their brand with purpose helps to drive societal progress by Creating Shared Value across their value chain. This way, Nestlé is driving impact at scale across critical socio-economic sectors including agriculture to build a sustainable mutually beneficial ecosystem.”

She said: “The Golden Morn Agripreneurship series seeks to train and provide support to young entrepreneurs in the agricultural sector to promote sustainable food systems in Nigeria. Over the years, the brand has consistently supported the growth of a thriving ecosystem of farmers and is now attracting and equipping young agripreneurs, who will ensure continuity from the current generation.

Equipping these future farmers will ensure a continuous supply of high-quality grains to Nestlé while contributing towards ensuring nutrition and food security to cater to our rapidly growing population estimated to reach 400 million by 2050.”

At the opening session of the fourth season, Category & Marketing Manager Dairy, Nestlé Nigeria PLC, Ifeanyichukwu Orabuche, who expressed excitement to further extend investment towards creating value for young agripreneurs aged 18 to 35 years, who are already participating in or are interested in the grains value chain.

“Through the series, we aim to positively impact the local economy by growing agribusinesses to create job opportunities for young Nigerians. Beyond the training and mentoring opportunity, the series provides, beneficiaries who excel during the training also stand a chance to win seed funding for their businesses”.

The two-day virtual training which covers various aspects of the agriculture value chain including sales and marketing is facilitated by credible and experienced professionals in the agriculture sector.

The Project & Finance Manager of the Enterprise Development Center, Pan Atlantic University, Obianuju Okafor said, “We are delighted that our partnership with Golden Morn is now in its fourth season. Through this partnership, we are building a community of young agripreneurs who can go on to foster innovative ideas and trends in the agricultural sector to build sustainable food systems now and in the future”.

Since the commencement of the Golden Morn Agripreneurship webinars, over 200 youths have benefitted from the opportunity provided by the brand with seven of them receiving a total of 3.5 Million Naira to scale their businesses.