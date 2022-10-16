Solomon Ajayi, one of the pioneer’s sons, who founded TMY media which currently produces and distributes Polo Herbs, has revealed reasons other competitors stand no chance against the brand.

Speaking to journalists yesterday Ajayi said “I can proudly say Polo Herbs are more natural and organic products it’s not 3rd party products. It’s different from any other herbs you can talk of. We get all the natural ingredients from the forest as my late father Polo Johnson prescribed and it work perfect”, said Solomon Ajayi,.

Speaking further, the CEO of Polo Herbs said, ” we have a lot of testimonies from Nigerians who have use Polos Herbs to cure different illnesses but we don’t post them on social media because it’s was not something we planned as a business in the first place, and my late father never sold herbs; he always gave it free to heal sick people.

“Honestly, we have never had any challenges operating in Nigeria. The reason why is because my late father is well recognized in Ogun State for helping and saving people’s life with herbal solutions when he was alive, so a lot of people trust and believe our products are genuine and naturally organic”, pointed out the Polo Herbs promoter.

He added that, ” we also have upper hands in the Nigeria social media so selling our products isn’t difficult, we also believe good products sells without stress. There has never been any negative result from all of our customers and no side effect”.

There have reportedly been serious cases of complications from products sold by herbal practitioners, who many perceive as opportunists who came into the business without antecedents and are in the venture to make money at the detriment of desperate and unsuspecting Nigerians.

The CEO of Polo Herbs lamented the situation, stating that the quacks are the reason why many thought the industry is not regulated in the country.

“I believe everyone has their opinion in how they see herbal businesses in Nigeria ,with my opinion I believe most herbal sellers are basically interested in making the money not getting the right products to save the life of the people this is why people see them not been regulated in Nigeria,” the stressed the Polo Herbs manager.

“I’ll advice anyone who wants to invest in the herbal business to make sure they have an idea of farming. If they are not born into the use of local roots, don’t step into the herbal products business to avoid you going after the money rather then giving the people the right remedy. Money will come later.”