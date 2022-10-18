A onetime presidential aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) during the 2019 elections, Chief Charles Udeogaranya, has endorsed the candidacy of Peter Obi of the Labour Party, declaring him the most credible candidate to lead Nigeria out of the woods.

Chief Udeogaranya said there is a grave need for Nigerians to shun primordial sentiments and vote the right candidate because “times like these demand patriotism and self-help to make the best decisions for our country Nigeria.”

He is unhappy that Nigerians are now witnessing what he called “grinding economic plague in our country with no clue or realisable proposition to curb it,” which he lamented “has driven Nigerians to the lowest ebb of desperation.”

He is also unhappy that Nigeria is sliding into anarchy, with the rights of the citizenry wantonly trampled upon.

“It was before our own eyes that a young female Christian student called Deborah Samuel was sent to her untimely death in the most despicable manner, by stoning, her body set ablaze for allegedly expressing her constitutional right to freedom of expression. Her gruesome death culminated to the telling reality that our society is no longer safe to live in as the average Nigerian’s constitutionally-guaranteed right to life is being brutally trampled upon.”

He remarked that the killing of youths during the Endsars protest continues to leave a sour taste in the mouth, recalling that “Barely one year ago, our youths engaged in a sweeping, non-violent EndSars protest, demanding a reformation of our policing agency.

“Sadly, rather than offering succour to the protesting youths, they were most gruesomely mowed down with guns and bullets purchased with our scarce resources. Those arms and ammunition were meant to protect the citizenry against aggression. But they were turned against those killed; they were used against harmless, defenceless youths for daring to ventilate their feelings. They were taken down as if their lives did not matter.”

Chief Udeogaranya also expressed angst at what has become of the Middle Belt region in recent times, saying: “The middle-belt states of Nigeria feed the nation with their agricultural produce. But farmlands of that region have now become killing fields – a war zone. We hear every day of the residents and indigenes being killed. Millions of them have become refugees, branded Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) even in peaceful times. They are now undocumented refugees, spread across the southern part of the country and beyond often abandoned to face life with its attendant hardship.”

It is against this backdrop that he feared if Nigerians will see anything different from the APC going forward.

“Once again, it needs to be emphasised that the Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket of the All Progressive Congress (APC) being imposed on Nigerians is a clear sign of the Islamisation agenda and despotic government that are to come. Indeed, that ticket and those flying it have nothing but deceit to offer,” he insisted.

“For those who sincerely love Nigerian now at a crossroads, with its manifest underperformance which has seen it becoming the ‘Poverty Capital of the World,’ for obvious failure to engage its best human resources, we fear that the worst is yet to come. And we further fear that the pack that conceived the Moslem-Moslem ticket and audaciously imposed it on the rest of us will not at some point begin to behead the people who see things differently unless they give up their right of freedom of worship and expression.”

Conclusively he said: “With regard to what I have noted, and not limited them all, I, Chief Charles Udoka Udeogaranya, endorse the Labour Party presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi as a worthy candidate to pilot the affairs of Nigeria and help to bring to a halt, the perpetual backsliding of Nigeria and possibly reposition Nigeria for better.”