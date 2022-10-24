By Dennis Agbo

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, and the leader of the Obedient Movement, who is striving to take back Nigeria from those holding it down, Peter Obi has given a reason why it appears his supporters and members of the movement are angry and combative.

“My followers and supporters known as Obedient Movement are made up of Nigerians who are very angry and furious over the pitiable state of their country and want an immediate change.”

The LP flag-bearer in the 2023 Presidential election said while fielding questions from Arise Television anchor team on Monday on the aggressive attitude of his supporters, that some dubious social media persons are hired by opponents to distort and discredit the mission of the movement, but noted, however, that some are genuinely reacting to the deplorable state of affairs in the country.

“We are aware of infiltration by opponents just to discredit but some are genuinely angry and distressed at the situation of things in the country. All I do is an appeal to them”

The former Anambra state governor who paused his national campaign last week to enable him to empathize with victims of flooding in some states fielded questions on a number of burning issues in his mission to lead Nigerian youths in their aspiration to take back their country and rebuild it.

Obi visited the most ravaged states of Benue, Bayelsa, Anambra, and Delta, where he empathized with the victims, and made some cash donations while some Nigerians happy with his humanitarian approach made their own donations in support.

