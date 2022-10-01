.

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The All Progressive Congress (APC) Senatorial Candidate for Kaduna Central, Mohammed Sani Dattijo has explained why the Northerners should vote for the party’s presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his running mate, Kashim Shetima come 2023.

He said Tinubu and Shettima are the most qualified candidates to succeed and sustain President Muhammadu Buhari’s good legacies.

The Senatorial Candidate for the ruling party spoke while inaugurating 2000 youths across the 23 Local Governments of Kaduna State under a New Tinubu Shettima Support Group [TISCON) to work for the success of the party.

Dattijo called on the youths to reach out to all the nooks and crannies of the region to convince the electorates why they should vote for APC and their candidates from top to bottom.

He said the future of the youth relies on the APC’s victory because it’s the only political party with good government policies aimed at moving the country and the youth forward.

“Northerners should ensure that APC wins the next election because it’s the only party that has them at heart compared to others. This is why as youth we must vote for the right candidate to brighten our future,” he said.

“We need a person that is ready to take this country to the promised land. We need a person that loves our region and the country at large. Tinubu and his running mate Shettima are the right candidates to vote for in the next election because of their track records as governors in their respective states,” he said.

Dattijo said grassroots politicians, the local politicians have a greater role to play in determining who wins the next election and assured them of the party’s commitment to supporting them throughout the campaign.

Those who graced the occasion were critical party stakeholders including the APC governorship Candidate in Kaduna State, Senator Uba Sani, Speaker House of Assembly, Rt Hon Ibrahim Zailani, and other party Chieftains like Hon Albashir Kubau, Hon Salisu Ten-Ten, Hon Shehu Pambegua, Hon Yusuf Lawal and host other grassroots politicians who vowed to the victory party in the forthcoming general elections.

