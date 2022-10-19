Kola Ologbondiyan

Spokesperson of the Atiku Presidential Campaign Organization, Kola Ologbondiyan, has criticized the Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, saying he cannot be trusted with power as the President of Nigeria.

Ologbondiyan made this assertion at an interactive session with stakeholders in Kaduna.

The Atiku campaign spokesperson claimed that Tinubu has overtly selfish motives.

Ologbondiyan stated that Tinubu has a demonstrated history of persistent self-centered assertions, haughty claims, annexation and brazen entitlement messaging.

According to Ologbondiyan, it is clear that the APC presidential candidate is being driven by the lust to appropriate the nation as his personal estate and not for the national interest.

He said, “Nigerians watched with utter dismay as Tinubu, as usual, avoided questions and discussions on critical and imperative national issues, which confirms that he is in the Presidential race for reasons other than the wellbeing of Nigerians.

“The APC Presidential Candidate has not been forthcoming on issues of transparency, accountability and answerability in government, devolution of power, state police, federal character and other key issues that will enhance democratic tenets for the benefit of Nigerians; a development that further confirms a selfish intention against the inclusive interest of our nation.

“Perhaps this explains why the APC Presidential Candidate has not composed a campaign organization; a foretaste of exclusionist agenda. Even his proposed economic policies were generalised without addressing the specific problems of galloping inflation and its attendant unbearable rising costs, unemployment, high interest rates and the abysmally low purchasing power of Nigerians.

“Nigerians must therefore resist such tendencies as any government built on what the APC Presidential Candidate ostensibly represents will amount to creating a fiefdom for a self-conceited ruler over our nation,” Ologbondiyan asserted in a statement on Tuesday.

He further stated, “Never in our national history have Nigerians seen a politician with this level of self-entitlement.

“It is laughable that since he became the APC Presidential Candidate, Tinubu has sought for endorsement under every guise forgetting that 2023 election is a referendum against the mass failures of the APC in governance,” he said.