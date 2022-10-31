By Efosa Taiwo

Veteran Nollywood actress, Stella Damasus has revealed the reason for her failed marriage, admitting that she made certain mistakes.

The actress opened up on her marital experience in the latest episode of her eponymous podcast while warning ladies of red flags they should look out for before getting married,

Damasus disclosed that she thought her partner was her soulmate, therefore interpreted events to suit her.

“I’ve heard experiences with dreams and visions that I choose how I want to interpret it to suit what I want, to give me the answers that I want. It has happened to me. I thought this person was my soulmate,” the actress said.

“He does the same thing that I do. We were both intelligent.

“Everything is falling into place, we are so similar we have the same kind of vision. We talk the same we do the same. Last last e don cast, everybody will still chop breakfast.

“I’ve been there, I’ve made that same mistake, and guess what, I suffered for it. Don’t do that.”

Stella divorced Daniel Ademinokan in 2020 after their sixth wedding anniversary. It was her third marriage crashing after her first husband Jaiyejeje Aboderin died in 2004, and the union with her second husband Emeka Nzeribe lasted seven months before a divorce.

RELATED NEWS