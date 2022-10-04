By Ada Osadebe

Nigerian relationship expert, Joro Olumofin has revealed why ladies prefer being a side chick to married men.

Joro Olumofin made the reasons known on his Instagram story, saying that married men are more committed and generous compared to bachelors.

According to him, married men are more mature, and willing to sponsor their side chick’s business.

He added that they are more likely to engage them in prolific conversations and even promise them a long-time commitment, unlike most bachelors whose intention only is to bankrupt their girlfriends, at the same time ask her for sex all the time.

Olumofin urged single men to step up their game “because lots of single ladies would rather be a side chick to a married man, then the main girlfriend to a Bachelor.”

He wrote, “Quite funny, but married men promise commitment and marriage more than single guys, and a married man is more generous, caring, and mature”

“Married men will always support their girlfriend’s business and also engage their girlfriends in prolific conversation”

“Married men sponsor vacation that doesn’t require a lady to spend her money”

He added, “Meanwhile, most single guys are only interested in 24 hours of sex, clubbing, and asking their girlfriends for occasional loans.”

RELATED NEWS