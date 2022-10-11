•As Grandview kick starts campaign against disease

By Chioma Obinna

With Helicobacter pylori, (H.Pylori) infection parading a high burden of 87.7 per cent in Nigeria and 50 per cent globally, the Grandview Initiatives Foundation is set to launch a massive awareness campaign on the deadly disease even as plans are underway to research some local plants for possible treatment of the disease in the country.

A study published in the Nigerian Journal of Gastroenterology and Hepatology, in July 2022, the high burden of Helicobacter pylori infection globally, undoubtedly makes the organism a pathogen of concern coupled with its classification as a group I carcinogen by the World Health Organisation.

The study explained that the disease is a gram-negative, helical, microaerophilic bacterium that colonises the gut and has been implicated in various gastric disorders including peptic ulcer disease (PUD), gastritis, gastric mucosa-associated lymphoid tissue (MALT) lymphoma, and gastric adenocarcinoma.

The study stated that in Nigeria, the prevalence of H. pylori is high with an estimated 87.7 per cent prevalence rate with the northern part of the country having a higher prevalence compared to other regions of the country.

Addressing journalists on the planned activities of the Foundation, the Founder, Asiwaju Bisi Adegbuyi, regretted that many Nigerians are ignorant of the disease. The Foundation which was established in honour of his late sister, Mrs Caroline Adetutu Phillips who died from complications arising from H. pylori, was designed to create the right awareness, as well as support the less privileged.

Lamenting low awareness, Adegbuyi, an entrepreneur and lawyer said: “The real fact is that governments at all levels are not even paying attention to it because they are not aware and because it is not a disease that is as common as COVID-19, polio, malaria, High Blood Pressure or diabetes.

“There is a need to draw attention to the problem. I am determined to defeat it. As an ordinary citizen, I believe I can use the special purpose vehicle of my foundation to create positive awareness. What I am trying to do is to have a yearly memorial lecture in honour of my late sister who I believe died for me to live and save the lives of many Nigerians.

“I am using myself as a mascot of some sort for H. pylori, to create awareness, and wake people up from their slumber. We have experts in Nigeria capable of assisting in this drive-in collaboration with their counterparts across Africa.

“I have tested positive for this disease and used a cocktail of antibiotics and some other drugs. I did another test six months after, still positive but I have read books on it and I thank God for letting my paths cross with people like Dr. Ademola Dada, Medical Director of Federal Medical Centre who introduced me to Professor Stella Smith of the Nigerian Institute of Medical Research.

“I also met with Professor Jesse Otegbayo, the Chief Medical Director of UCH who is a world-class gastro-entrologist. So, it is a work in progress and I believe that all well-meaning people and government organisations should pay attention because this is a silent killer.”

Noting that treatment and management of H. pylori in Nigeria remain difficult as the rate of resistance to antibiotics is on the rise, Adegbuyi said the foundation has several initiatives that they are pushing to create awareness and draw the attention of the government at all levels.

He said one important initiative was planned to collaborate with the African Helicobacter and Microbiota Study Group (AHMSG) to conduct research into the possibility of using plants that are available in Nigeria for the treatment of H.pylori.

“There are many areas that remain largely untapped as they relate to our traditional herbs and spices. Many countries in this world don’t abandon whatever resources they have, both human and material resources, particularly in the areas of plants, and herbs. So, I believe that I should give back to society what I have benefited from Nigeria as a country and what God has endowed me with. That is why I founded the Grandview Initiatives Foundation.”

“I am in touch with public health practitioners and pharmacists both local and abroad. And we’ll do it in Nigeria. We will be looking at the methodology depending on the finances.”

