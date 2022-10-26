John Alechenu, Abuja

The Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar has explained his reason for embarking on the journey to Bayelsa State on Tuesday.

Atiku, a former Vice President of Nigeria under Ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo, was in Yenogoa and other parts of Bayelsa State where substantial damage was done to lives and property by flood.

Speaking on his verified twitter handle, @atiku on Wednesday, the Turaki Adamawa Twitted, “Yesterday, I visited Bayelsa State to have an on-site assessment of the impact of the flooding in the state and to sympathise with the government and people of Bayelsa.”

During his a courtesy call on the State Governor, Duoye Diri, earlier on, Atiku advocated the setting up of an independent flood disaster relief fund to provide succour to victims and a temporary fund for farmers to ameliorate their losses and provide them with capital for next year’s planting season.

He also appealed to the Federal Government to build the required infrastructure to contain excess waters.

Atiku promised to complete a dam in Adamawa State and take necessary measures to ensure that Nigeria does not suffer this magnitude of damage as a result of flooding.

The PDP presidential candidate also announced that he was offering scholarship up to university level to children of the late footballer, Ernest Peremobowei, who drowned after saving five other victims of the flood in a boat mishap.

