By Japhet Davidson

After the release of two new singles, Afro-soul singer, Uchechi Emelonye, has launched, Afro-soul Dance Steps Challenge’. She talks about the dance contest, her music and her life as a Law student in this interview.

Many of your age mates are hooked on Afro-pop, why did you opt for Afro-soul?

I chose Afro-soul because I have always been a vocal person. I’ve always felt I had something important to say. Music is the medium in which I feel most confident, vocalising my thoughts and feelings. I have also always felt that the tone of my voice was different and capable of making people feel different textures which is a trait most soul singers have. I would not mind crossing into the Afro-pop genre as it’s a very fun genre in which you can play around with a lot of things.

You must have grown up listening to lots of Soul music?

My parents always played music that they grew up with in the car and my dad would always repeat and replay his favourite songs. So, driving to my village from Abuja or Jos which takes 7 to 12 hours every school break, especially Christmas, made my parents’ generation of music to permeate in my subconscious. Therefore, I was exposed to and loved music from the greats like Madonna, Chaka Khan, Lady Gaga, Celine Dion, Aretha Franklin, Nina Simone, Stevie Wonder, Whitney Huston, and Marvin Gaye amongst others.

What other artistic influences surrounded you as a child?

I was born into a family of artists. My grandfather was one of the finest artists of his time. My dad and his twin brother ventured into music and formed a band when they were both less than 18 years old. While my dad veered into a career of legal academia and diplomacy, his twin brother, Obi Emelonye honed his artistic traits and is one of the awarded filmmakers of present day Nollywood. On the other hand, since I was privileged to school in more than 7 countries across three continents, I was exposed to lots of music and cultures. I love music from various countries in Africa and Asia. Listening to such a wide variety of music influenced my artistic style.

What themes do you usually address in your songs?

I address realistic themes because I want people to relate to my music. I can sing about everyday things to big social issues, I don’t have a limit on the places my songs can go.

You recently unveiled ‘Afro-soul Dance Steps Challenge’. What is it about?

There are many hidden creative minds, and we intend to give them an opportunity to express themselves through dance; and whoever impresses us the most, would not only take part in my upcoming music videos but also win cash prizes in dollars. We expect dance steps that would be great for Afro-soul music videos. Interested participants are only expected to listen to either of my two new singles, ‘Sunrise to Sundown’ and ‘Underwater’. They should make a short video of one minute or less with great dance steps. The contestants should upload their dance videos on the comment section of any of my social media handles- Instagram, TikTok. That’s all. My creative team will assess the videos and pick the Top-Three.

How will the winners be rewarded?

The overall-winner will get $300; the first runner-up will get $200, while the second runner-up will get $100, and there would be opportunity for them to be part of the videos when we go to location in the coming days. Yes, it is an opportunity to be rewarded in dollars, if you really have great dance steps.

How did your first single, ‘Little Black Bird’ do?

The positive reception and immense support I received from family, friends and fans did inspire me to create more. I could not have made this or come this far without them and what really motivates me is the hunger shown for more of my music. I always get messages and comments asking for new stuff. I would say that the reception of ‘Little Blackbird’ allowed me to have a reason to release more songs.

What inspired ‘Sunrise to Sundown’?

‘Sunrise to Sundown’ was inspired by all the love I am surrounded by in all its shapes and forms. A love song is a staple to have as a musician and this was my personal take on the topic. I also wanted to explore a theme lighter than I have previously done, while still singing about something everyone can relate to. I wrote ‘Sunrise to Sundown’ myself like I write all my songs. I initially found a beat on YouTube one night when I was bored at university and felt compelled to write lyrics to it. It was produced by Zaq Sawyer Coffey in Birmingham.

Could you share your musical journey and experiences?

My musical journey started when my parents put me in guitar and piano classes when I was in primary school in the Republic of North Macedonia. There, I developed knowledge of basic musical theory and the basic skills to play those instruments. While studying in Italy, I always auditioned for musicals at school and on Sundays, I sang the Responsorial Psalm at our Catholic church in Rome. It was from these exposures that I started to develop my voice. Through my time in middle in Finland and Uganda, I started a band with my friends, and we wrote and composed our own music. I kept on writing and belonged to a few more bands in high school in Nigeria. COVID hit during my last year of high school and first year of university, it was then my older brother and I brought ‘With You’ to my parents who decided to support my music professionally.

So how do you combine studies with music?

I divide my time and it makes it easier to achieve everything. I have found balance in focusing on music on the weekends, during summer and Christmas breaks. On the flip side I focus intensely on my studies during term time and the weekdays.

Do you have plans for collaborations with other artistes?

I am open to collaborations and hope some come my way soon. I feel like my music leaves a lot of room for someone else to add to it and play around with it. I would also love to feature and give my own take on something another artist created and add value to it.

