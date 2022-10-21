By Ada Osadebe

Former professional boxer, Floyd Mayweather has revealed his own school of thought on marriage that has kept him away from settling down.

The father of four who had a long list of girlfriends and serious relationships in the past took to his Instagram page on Friday to pen the reason he is not planning to get married.

According to him, he stayed away from marriage due to the high rate of divorce, further claiming, the only person he can truly trust is himself and this eliminates disappointment.

He added in the caption saying: “I have nothing against people who are married, these are just my personal beliefs.”

Floyd who was a professional boxer competed between 1996 and 2017 before retiring with an undefeated record and winning 15 major world championships from super featherweight to light middleweight.

He is a father of four children, 21-year-old Koraun, 20-year-old Iyanna, 19-year-old Zion, and 17-year-old Jirah, besides his adopted son Devion Cromwell.

Iyanna is the only one of Mayweather’s biological children to have a different mother than the other three. While Koraun, Zion, and Jirah were born from Mayweather’s relationship with former reality star Josie Harris, Iyanna is the fruit of ‘Money’s other relationship, with television star Melissa Brim.