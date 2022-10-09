… VCDP gives hope to flood affected farmers

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA – AS food and nutrition security remain paramount in Nigeria’s agricultural sector, the Country Director, International Fund for Agricultural Development, IFAD, Dede Ekoue, weekend, explained why the Federal Government of Nigeria and the IFAD embarked on mission to assess progress of the Value Chain Development Programme, VCDP, in participating States.

According to Ekoue, while fielding questions from journalists on the sidelines of the 5th Implementation Support Mission; FG/IFAD Value Chain Development Programme, VCDP, Wrap-up Workshop held in Abuja, said the objective of the Mission has been met.

She said: “For VCDP, the objective of this Mission has been met. We have three objectives.

“The first one is to assess the progress in implementation.

“The second one is to identify the challenges.

“And the third one is to co-develop pathways to address the challenges and to seize the opportunities that we have identified.

“So in terms of progress this VCDP Programme is making significant headway in helping farmers improve their income, and they are doing that using different approaches; First, innovative approaches to agronomic practices, and that is really important because they are helping farmers learn how to produce better, how to produce more, while protecting their environment.

“Second way of improving the income generation for farmers has been linking the farmers with the market VCDP is working and achieving great strides through the community Commodity Alliance Forum, and that is really important because with this Commodity Alliance Forum more than 35,000 farmers are connected to companies. So they are sure that their production is bought at the right price.

“Third element for income generating activity is supporting the farmers on protecting themselves against the impact of climate change.

“So they have been trained on climate adaptation strategies and I will say that something that I find very useful on the field is that the farmers are also been trained and supported in introducing nutrition based product, which allow them to sell products that are of higher quality and better price, and also have their own food security insured.

“Very important progress, and I want to really say that we are really pleased by the focus that is put on the poorest farmer and also on the youth and gender.

“So these are some of the progress we seen. Some of the progress is difficult to summarize all in just one minute.”

However, the IFAD Country Director highlighted some challenges that were seen during the period of the mission.

“The Federal Government of Nigeria and IFAD are in partnership to improve the livelihoods of farmers. It means identifying the challenges in a very transparent way and addressing them.

“The key challenges that I can highlight immediately is financial inclusion. Farmers are still having a lot of challenge to have access to credit.

“So that is something that we VCDP is working on, but more need to be done by all the partners not just the programme. But financial institutions and all other actors.

“Second challenge that we saw on the field talking to the farmers themselves is the impact of price hike, as you know, in the country, and in many parts of the world we have a general increase of price fuel and other inputs. So this has an impact on the result of the Programme, but first on the livelihoods of farmers.

“The third element I will highlight in terms of challenge is security. Some areas of work where the VCDP strive to improve the livelihoods of farmers have some security challenge and so it affects the project in how it is implementing its activities.

“I would say that as you know climate change is a big problem for which we are expressing our solidarity to farmers. The project was already hampered by some of the flood that happened.

“This flood compromise not only the income of the farmers, but the wash away of the investment that had been made by the farmers and by the States in support of agriculture.

“And for VCDP is a major challenge because one of the key elements of this VCDP is to put in place some infrastructure to support access to market or also some infrastructure to improve processing of agricultural products, and all these require that we have a stable environment and with the flood is difficult to conduct this infrastructure work. So these are some of the challenges that we identified.”

Meanwhile, she said in terms of way forward, “This is the end of the Mission, we are going to discuss more on key action to be taken but already we know that we need to continue to discuss on adapting strategy for Financial Inclusion and for example, we have a Workshop Forum that is going to happen soon in October on Rural Finance and this will be an opportunity to exchange with the Ministry of Agriculture and the VCDP Programme on innovative ways to enhance Financial Inclusion with regard to the other challenges; security, climate change and price hikes.”

Also speaking, the Acting National Coordinator, VCDP, Dr Fatima Aliyu, expressed optimism that despite the devastation caused by the raging flood in States participating in VCDP, there is hope for the farmers.

Aliyu said, the whole value chain of rice and cassava would be given adequate attention in order to mitigate the impact of the flood.

“There is hope for the farmers, and is for the whole value chain.

“The aim of VCDP is to improve the livelihood of farmers, and if we don’t do that we have defeated the aim of the programme.

“Therefore, we are going to the field, and we are going to meet them and know their needs because they decide on what they want because nthe Programme is interactive. Therefore whatever we do is demand driven.

“Right now what we want to do we are going to commit our dry season activities immediately.

“We are going to kick start it as you all know there is a lot of flooding across the country and the VCDP States are one of the worst affected, and Kogi State has been in the news because of flooding, and Kogi State is one of our State’s. Also from Anambra State, in fact, six out of the eight local governments that we are working in Anambra State are inundated with flood waters.

“Our equipped processing centers, culverts, mini bridges, and a lot of other infrastructure that we built in 2022 few months ago are all under water right now.

“The major activity for us is to see how we will rehabilitate our farmers.

“This flood is coming towards the harvesting season, especially for rice, and VCDP deals with rice and cassava, and the floods have come and washed away.

“So number one for us is achieving food security. How do we relief our farmers, mitigate the impact of this flood on their food security because everything is food first. We have to do things in order to mitigate the impact of flood on their food security and that is why we are going to increase the quantity of our dry season activities next year.

“We will up our nutrition mainstreaming activities; we have the Orange Fleshed Sweet Potatoes, with other small crops.

“We are going to encourage our farmers, homestead gardens so as to improve their food security.”

She also added that, they would assess the damages caused by the the flood after it recedes in order to rehabilitation works on the affected infrastructure in the States.

Meanwhile, she said they will accelerate the 2023 Annual Work Plan and Budget, AWPB, for review in view of damages caused by the flood in order to mitigate the impact of the flood in 2023.

“We are going to make sure our budget is approved on time so that by 1 January 2023 we will hit the ground running.

“And then we are going to promote Climate Smart Agriculture. We are doing that already. We are going to up it and introduce varieties of rice that are especially flood tolerant, better yielding and early maturity of both rice and cassava.

“We will teach farmers other technologies because is not just the variety itself but the actual cultivating of the crops. We are going to up our good agronomic practices for the farmers and how to do it”, she said.

RELATED NEWS